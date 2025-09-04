Tristan Stubbs Nearly Gets Hit Wicket After Bat Flies Off Hand In Dramatic Moment During ENG vs SA ODI [WATCH]

Put to bat first in the second ODI at Lord’s, South Africa got off to a good start with a strong first-wicket partnership between Aiden Markram (49) and Ryan Rickelton (35). Matthew Breetzke also added a sensational 85 before the onus fell on younsters Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis. During the 31st over off Saqib Mahmood, Stubbs was quite lucky when the bat slipped out of his hand, but it didn’t hit the wicket.

Stubbs was at 16 off 28 before Mahmood bowled the first ball of the 31st over. What looked like a defensive push off his bottom hand, Stubbs tried to hit the length ball towards mid-wicket. But the bat flew off his hand. In a desperate attempt to save his wicket, Stubbs dived and fell on the crease.

Mahmood was shocked to see the batter get so lucky.

Watch the video here:

How on earth has that missed? 🤯



Tristan Stubbs you’re a lucky boy! 😅 pic.twitter.com/sSMSLpwifM — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 4, 2025

