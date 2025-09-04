News
Tristan Stubbs Bat flying Saqib Mahmood ENG vs SA 2nd ODI
watch

Tristan Stubbs Nearly Gets Hit Wicket After Bat Flies Off Hand In Dramatic Moment During ENG vs SA ODI [WATCH]

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: September 4, 2025
1 min read
Tristan Stubbs Bat flying Saqib Mahmood ENG vs SA 2nd ODI

Put to bat first in the second ODI at Lord’s, South Africa got off to a good start with a strong first-wicket partnership between Aiden Markram (49) and Ryan Rickelton (35). Matthew Breetzke also added a sensational 85 before the onus fell on younsters Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis. During the 31st over off Saqib Mahmood, Stubbs was quite lucky when the bat slipped out of his hand, but it didn’t hit the wicket.

Stubbs was at 16 off 28 before Mahmood bowled the first ball of the 31st over. What looked like a defensive push off his bottom hand, Stubbs tried to hit the length ball towards mid-wicket. But the bat flew off his hand. In a desperate attempt to save his wicket, Stubbs dived and fell on the crease.

Mahmood was shocked to see the batter get so lucky.

Watch the video here:

More to follow…

ENG vs SA
Saqib Mahmood
South Africa
Tristan Stubbs
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Going by the principle of "Do what you love and love what you do," it's almost serendipitous when I call myself a cricket content writer. Through the ebbs and flows of life, sports have been a constant companion since I learnt how to communicate. The bat, racquet, paddle, a pen, and now a keyboard have not just been extensions of my arm, but fragments of my brain and heart. They help me express, analyse, and celebrate the game I love, blending passion with purpose, one word at a time.

Read more

