Matthew Breetzke Sets ODI Record With Five Consecutive ODI Fifties, Surpasses India Batter’s Record During ENG vs SA 2nd ODI

South Africa star Matthew Breetzke has continued his sublime form with the bat and has now entered the recordbooks during the ongoing ENG vs SA 2nd ODI at Lord’s. The 26-year-old became the first cricketer in the history of the format to register five fifties in his first five appearances, with his latest one coming today (September 4).

In the process, the 26-year-old Proteas eclipsed former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu’s record.

Here’s the top 4.

Matthew Breetzke (South Africa) – 150, 83, 57, 88, today’s knock

(South Africa) – 150, 83, 57, 88, today’s knock Navjot Singh Sidhu (India) – 73, 75, 51, 55 (DNB in 3rd match)

(India) – 73, 75, 51, 55 (DNB in 3rd match) Max O’Dowd (Netherlands) – 86, 59, 82

(Netherlands) – 86, 59, 82 Tom Cooper (Netherlands) – 80, 87, 67

ALSO READ:

At the time of writing this report, the South Africa scoreboard reads 224/3 in 38.2 overs with Tristan Stubbs and Matthew Breetzke currently batting in the middle.

(More to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.