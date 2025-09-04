Arrested in England on Criminal Charges, Pakistan Batter Cleared of Allegations Due to Lack of Evidence

Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali, who was arrested last month (August) in England by the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) on criminal charges, has been cleared of all allegations according to the latest developments. Ali was taken into custody on rape charges during the Pakistan Shaheens (PAK-A) tour of England and was subsequently placed on ‘provisional suspension’ by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). It is, however, now understood that Haider Ali has been given a clean slate due to lack of evidence against him.

The GMP was quoted as saying by the ESPNCricinfo, “We always take allegations of this nature very seriously and will assess each incident thoroughly. Following a comprehensive review of all available evidence, the investigation has been closed at this time. Should any further information come to light, we would review the material and case again appropriately.”

PCB, on the other hand, is yet to disclose his future and is currently waiting for the cricketer’s return to Pakistan.

Haider Ali has fallen down the pecking order in Pakistan cricket

Despite being a member of Pakistan’s squad that finished as runners-up in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Haider Ali has seen his standing within the national team diminish in the recent past. Since his international debut in 2020, the right-handed batter has played 35 T20Is, scoring 505 runs at an average of 17.41 and a strike rate of 124.69, with three fifties to his name. He has also played two ODIs for the Men in Green, with his last appearance coming back in 2023.

During the recent tour, Ali served as a senior figure and played all three 50-over matches against a first-class XI, in addition to two three-day fixtures. He displayed dominant form in the limited-overs leg of the tour, amassing 141 runs at a strong average of 47, which included two half-centuries. His form in the longer-format games was less convincing as he registered scores of 0, 17, and 1.

The 24-year-old would have hoped to find his way back into the national team with his recent white-ball performances, especially with the T20 World Cup 2026 lined up next but his future remains uncertain for the time being.

