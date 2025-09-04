News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Arrested in England on Criminal Charges, Pakistan Batter Haider Ali Cleared of Allegations Due to Lack of Evidence
news

Arrested in England on Criminal Charges, Pakistan Batter Cleared of Allegations Due to Lack of Evidence

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 4, 2025
3 min read
Arrested in England on Criminal Charges, Pakistan Batter Haider Ali Cleared of Allegations Due to Lack of Evidence

Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali, who was arrested last month (August) in England by the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) on criminal charges, has been cleared of all allegations according to the latest developments. Ali was taken into custody on rape charges during the Pakistan Shaheens (PAK-A) tour of England and was subsequently placed on ‘provisional suspension’ by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). It is, however, now understood that Haider Ali has been given a clean slate due to lack of evidence against him.

The GMP was quoted as saying by the ESPNCricinfo, “We always take allegations of this nature very seriously and will assess each incident thoroughly. Following a comprehensive review of all available evidence, the investigation has been closed at this time. Should any further information come to light, we would review the material and case again appropriately.”

PCB, on the other hand, is yet to disclose his future and is currently waiting for the cricketer’s return to Pakistan.

ALSO READ:

Haider Ali has fallen down the pecking order in Pakistan cricket

Despite being a member of Pakistan’s squad that finished as runners-up in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Haider Ali has seen his standing within the national team diminish in the recent past. Since his international debut in 2020, the right-handed batter has played 35 T20Is, scoring 505 runs at an average of 17.41 and a strike rate of 124.69, with three fifties to his name. He has also played two ODIs for the Men in Green, with his last appearance coming back in 2023.

During the recent tour, Ali served as a senior figure and played all three 50-over matches against a first-class XI, in addition to two three-day fixtures. He displayed dominant form in the limited-overs leg of the tour, amassing 141 runs at a strong average of 47, which included two half-centuries. His form in the longer-format games was less convincing as he registered scores of 0, 17, and 1.

The 24-year-old would have hoped to find his way back into the national team with his recent white-ball performances, especially with the T20 World Cup 2026 lined up next but his future remains uncertain for the time being.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Haider Ali
Pakistan Shaheens
PCB
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Why is Marco Jansen Not in South Africa Playing XI For ENG vs SA ODIs?

Why is Marco Jansen Not in South Africa Playing XI For ENG vs SA ODIs?

He last featured in the World Test Championship Final in June 2025.
5:34 pm
Sreejita Sen
Why is David Miller Not In The South Africa ODI XI For England Series

Why is David Miller Not In The South Africa ODI XI For England Series

David Miller last played for South Africa in March.
5:34 pm
Vishnu PN
Overcoming Injury and Form Issues, Ruturaj Gaikwad Pushes for India Test Spot With Statement Century in Duleep Trophy 2025.

Overcoming Injury and Form Issues, Ruturaj Gaikwad Pushes for India Test Spot With Statement Century in Duleep Trophy 2025

He hit a magnificent century against the Central Zone.
2:42 pm
Darpan Jain
Lalit Modi IPL 2008 Beyond23 Cricket Podcast

How Lalit Modi Bent Rules to Elevate IPL Opener Viewership in 2008

He was banned for life by BCCI in 2013.
3:31 pm
Aditya Ighe
ipl ticket price gst reforms government

Watching IPL To Cost More After Latest GST Reforms — IPL Ticket Prices Explained

10:46 am
CX Staff Writer
The selectors made a few controversial selections in India's squad for Asia Cup 2025, led by Suryakumar Yadav.

‘Would Not Have Happened Without Consent of Suryakumar Yadav’ – Controversial India Choice for Asia Cup 2025 Decoded

India made a few debatable selections for Asia Cup 2025.
10:41 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.