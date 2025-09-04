News
The selectors made a few controversial selections in India's squad for Asia Cup 2025, led by Suryakumar Yadav.
indian-cricket-team

‘Would Not Have Happened Without Consent of Suryakumar Yadav’ – Controversial India Choice for Asia Cup 2025 Decoded

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: September 4, 2025
4 min read

India made a few debatable selections for Asia Cup 2025.

The selectors made a few controversial selections in India's squad for Asia Cup 2025, led by Suryakumar Yadav.

Among the biggest decisions by selectors while selecting the Asia Cup 2025 squad was appointing Shubman Gill as deputy of Suryakumar Yadav. He had already succeeded Rohit Sharma in the Test team and did a fabulous job on his maiden stint in England.

While selectors kept long-term planning in mind, questions regarding his selection and elevation to vice-captain remain a point of discussion among casual fans and experts. Before the Asia Cup 2025, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson had sealed their opening slots on the back of consistent performances, while Yashasvi Jaiswal seemed a backup opener, like in the T20 World Cup 2024.

While talking to TOI at an event by Sony Sports, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan made a bold claim, stating that Gill’s introduction as vice-captain was not possible with Suryakumar’s consent. Pathan feels this move will benefit the Indian team in the long run and help Suryakumar gain respect in the cricketing community.

“This selection of being vice-captain of Shubman Gill without the consent of Surya Kumar Yadav would not have happened. People might think that puts pressure on him, but what he is doing is actually doing world of good to Indian cricket in the long term.”

Making sense of Shubman Gill as T20I vice-captain

Shubman Gill’s promotion to the vice-captain role might look sudden, but selectors had this plan running right after the T20 World Cup 2024. This was why he was captain on the Zimbabwe tour after the tournament last year.

The team wanted him to have some exposure before being elevated to the role for bigger events such as the Asia Cup 2025. The hectic schedule and ample Test series meant Gill didn’t have any window to play T20Is for India, but he kept piling runs in IPL and established his authority as an all-format batter.

So, when India’s focus finally shifts to the shortest format, the work towards making him a T20I material has started. He will likely remain with the team for all series in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2026 and play as an opener in the main event.

ALSO READ:

Slowly, Gill will take over the T20I side and act as the captain in the long run, given he has the age on his side and has shown exceptional leadership qualities in IPL and Tests. There’s no reason why he can’t be an all-format captain in the near future, and the work has started towards it.

Why India need to start looking for options after Suryakumar Yadav

At this moment, Suryakumar Yadav looks settled and will lead the team in the T20 World Cup 2026. However, India must start future planning, given that he is 34 and will turn 35 in 10 days.

Additionally, he has had numerous injury issues in recent years, a few of them requiring surgery. So, his performances will be affected sooner or later, and he might not remain the same due to multiple injuries.

His reflexes will slow down with age, and he might soon show signs of regression as a batter. Hence, India require a player who can take over soon after, and Gill remains the best choice.

With Gill, India get a consistent performer and an able leader with the capabilities to replicate what Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have done in the past. Suryakumar is not going anywhere for now, but with injury issues and ageing reflexes, the team wants to ensure they are prepared for the future.

