Watching IPL To Cost More After Latest GST Reforms — IPL Ticket Prices Explained

Attending an IPL match is about to get more expensive with the GST Council introducing a new 40 percent tax slab on premium sporting events.

The latest round of GST reforms, cleared at the 56th Council meeting chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has restructured the indirect tax system into two standard rates of 5 and 18 percent. Alongside this, a new 40 percent slab has been created for what are categorised as luxury and non-essential services.

The impact on the IPL is immediate. Entry to IPL matches now falls under the 40 percent slab, placing it in the same bracket as casinos, betting, horse racing and online money gaming. The change comes into effect on September 22, 2025 and will be applicable for the tickets sold at the next edition of the Indian Premier League.

LOL, your IPL tickets will now be at 40% GST from 28%



"Admission to casinos, race clubs, any place having casinos or race clubs, or sporting events like the IPL." pic.twitter.com/rpdZaubNDB — Madhu Menon (@madmanweb) September 3, 2025

How Will IPL Ticket Prices Change After Latest GST Reforms?

Until now, IPL tickets were taxed at 28 percent. The jump to 40 percent increases the cost across all price categories. A INR 500 ticket that previously came to INR 640 will now cost INR 700. A INR 1,000 seat rises from INR 1,280 to INR 1,400. Similarly, a INR 2,000 ticket moves from INR 2,560 to INR 2,800. The effective increase is around 12 percent.

The higher levy is restricted to commercial leagues such as the IPL. For recognised sporting events under the aegis of national or international federations, tickets up to ₹500 remain exempt while those above that mark continue to be charged at 18 percent. Regular domestic and international cricket fixtures outside the IPL are not affected by the 40 percent rate.

The GST overhaul has been positioned as part of a broader rationalisation exercise aimed at bringing clarity for businesses. Industry groups have praised the simplification of the rate structure, but for fans the change translates into higher match-day spending.

