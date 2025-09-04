News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
ipl ticket price gst reforms government
indian-premier-league-ipl

Watching IPL To Cost More After Latest GST Reforms — IPL Ticket Prices Explained

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: September 4, 2025
2 min read
ipl ticket price gst reforms government

Attending an IPL match is about to get more expensive with the GST Council introducing a new 40 percent tax slab on premium sporting events.

The latest round of GST reforms, cleared at the 56th Council meeting chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has restructured the indirect tax system into two standard rates of 5 and 18 percent. Alongside this, a new 40 percent slab has been created for what are categorised as luxury and non-essential services.

The impact on the IPL is immediate. Entry to IPL matches now falls under the 40 percent slab, placing it in the same bracket as casinos, betting, horse racing and online money gaming. The change comes into effect on September 22, 2025 and will be applicable for the tickets sold at the next edition of the Indian Premier League.

How Will IPL Ticket Prices Change After Latest GST Reforms?

Until now, IPL tickets were taxed at 28 percent. The jump to 40 percent increases the cost across all price categories. A INR 500 ticket that previously came to INR 640 will now cost INR 700. A INR 1,000 seat rises from INR 1,280 to INR 1,400. Similarly, a INR 2,000 ticket moves from INR 2,560 to INR 2,800. The effective increase is around 12 percent.

Latest IPL Ticket Prices Change After GST Reforms Explained
  • 🎟 ₹500 ticket → Now ₹700 (vs ₹640 earlier)₹60 increase
  • 🎟 ₹1,000 ticket → Now ₹1,400 (vs ₹1,280 earlier)₹120 increase
  • 🎟 ₹2,000 ticket → Now ₹2,800 (vs ₹2,560 earlier)₹240 increase

The higher levy is restricted to commercial leagues such as the IPL. For recognised sporting events under the aegis of national or international federations, tickets up to ₹500 remain exempt while those above that mark continue to be charged at 18 percent. Regular domestic and international cricket fixtures outside the IPL are not affected by the 40 percent rate.

ALSO READ:

The GST overhaul has been positioned as part of a broader rationalisation exercise aimed at bringing clarity for businesses. Industry groups have praised the simplification of the rate structure, but for fans the change translates into higher match-day spending.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

GST
Indian Premier League
IPL
CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer

The official CricXtasy news handle for upto date information on cricket information from India and around the globe.

Read more

Related posts

Sanju Samson Still To Leave After Rahul Dravid Exit? Big Revelation On the Future Of Rajasthan Royals Captain Ahead Of IPL 2026

Sanju Samson Still To Leave After Rahul Dravid Exit? Big Revelation On the Future Of Rajasthan Royals Captain Ahead Of IPL 2026

The Rajasthan Royals skipper could not notch up even 300 runs in IPL 2025.
11:07 pm
Amogh Bodas
Spencer Johnson IPL 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders

Aussie Pacer Can Be Without Contract in IPL 2026 After Long Layoff Due to Injury

The left-arm pacer managed just one wicket in four innings of the IPL 2025.
8:42 pm
Aditya Ighe
Amidst Accusations Of Picking Umpires, Manipulating Auctions, CSK Bring Back Controversial Figure N. Srinivasan to Spark Outrage

Amidst Accusations Of Picking Umpires, Manipulating Auctions, CSK Bring Back Controversial Figure To Spark Outrage

The prominent figure has again joined the five-time IPL-winners ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026.
7:55 pm
Sreejita Sen
KKR Star and T20I Specialist Rinku Singh Declares Intent To Play Test Cricket for India

KKR Star and T20I Specialist Declares Intent To Play Test Cricket for India

He wants to be recognised as an all-format cricketer rather than being limited to the shortest format.
11:44 am
Sagar Paul
Revealed: Not ILT20, Ravichandran Ashwin Set To Appear In This Overseas League First

Revealed: Not ILT20, Ravichandran Ashwin Set To Appear In This Overseas League First

September 2, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
S Sreesanth Controversy Forces Rajasthan Royals Back to Supreme Court

S Sreesanth Controversy Forces Rajasthan Royals Back to Supreme Court

He has taken 40 wickets in 44 IPL matches.
September 2, 2025
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.