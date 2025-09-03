Why Virat Kohli Not There For BCCI Mandatory Fitness Test in Bengaluru That Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill Attended

He last played a international match in March this year.

There has been a lot of buzz around former India captain Virat Kohli’s return to international cricket. A few reports circulating in the media believed that the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia could potentially be Kohli’s last dance for India in 50-over cricket.

Why Virat Kohli Didn’t Attend Mandatory Fitness Test in Bengaluru

Many felt that the board was quite harsh with Kohli in recent times, which played a huge factor in his Test retirement earlier this year. He was reportedly asked to attend a fitness test at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru last week, but the senior batter wasn’t one of the players, including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shubman Gill, alongside others, who underwent evaluation.

But the BCCI has now allowed a special exception for Kohli by allowing him to undergo his mandatory fitness test in London. Hence, the 36-year-old batter didn’t arrive in India and wasn’t present at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence.

As per Dainik Jagran’s report, Kohli, who is currently in England with his family, was allowed to complete his fitness test under supervision in London.

Kohli retired from T20Is last year and Tests this year; he is only available for One-Day Internationals. He is expected to feature in the squad for the upcoming ODI series in Australia in October-November. The team of BCCI physiotherapists and strength and conditioning coaches submitted individual fitness reports to the board, including Kohli’s London-based reports.

No Bronco Test During Routine Fitness Tests

According to the Times of India’s report, the recently in the news Bronco test wasn’t part of the drill as several cricketers underwent fitness tests last week. All the tests included health checkups, regular mobility and agility tests, and the Yo-Yo Test, but not the Bronco Test—a new recommendation from India’s strength and conditioning coach, Adrian Le Roux.

According to the report, “It could happen when the squad assembles for the Asia Cup 2025. The Bronco test is not a selection criteria but every centrally contracted player and targeted player will have to prove their match fitness, especially after a long break and before the start of next season.” India will begin their new season with the Asia Cup 2025, followed by a home Test series against the West Indies before the Australia tour. The team is reportedly scheduled to leave on September 4 and will have the first net session before the continental tournament at ICC Academy on September 5.

For now, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been away from international cricket since February and have not played since IPL 2025. The duo will directly feature in ODIs down under in October. However, the board might ask the senior players to play for India A prior to the series to get some game time. Both senior batters have expressed their wish to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup, and hence, the upcoming series becomes crucial in the context of their futures.

