Rohit Sharma To Undergo Fitness Tests Ahead of ODI Series Against Australia: Report

Rohit Sharma last played for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy in March.

India ODI captain Rohit Sharma is reportedly set to undergo fitness tests at Bengaluru’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) on September 13, According to a report in the Times of India, Rohit will remain at the CoE for two to three days and will practice ahead of India’s away ODI series against Australia.

Rohit Sharma to undergo fitness tests before Australia ODIs

The Men in Blue are scheduled to take on Australia in Australia in a three-match ODI series starting from October 19. “Yes, Rohit will be at the BCCI’s CoE from September 13 for fitness tests. He will be based here for two-three days and will also practice at the facility to fine-tune his preparations for the Australia white-ball tour in November.

“With the CoE also staging the Duleep Trophy final at its main ground (A) from September 11-15, Rohit will undergo fitness tests and train at a different ground at the same facility,” a source was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Apart from the Yo-Yo test, Rohit will also have to take up the Bronco test at the CoE. Bronco test, which is used in sports like rugby, was recently introduced by the BCCI to further determine a player’s fitness and stamina. The test involves 20m, 40m and 60m sprints consecutively, and athletes are required to run a total of 1200m without taking any breaks.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to play for India A?

The report adds that there are speculations about Rohit and Virat Kohli possibly playing for India A in a three-match one-day series against Australia A. Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium is slated to host the three matches on September 30, October 3 and October 5.

Both Rohit and Virat, who have retired from T20Is and Tests, last played for India in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on March 9. The duo had retired from T20Is following India’s triumphant T20 World Cup campaign in 2024, and from Tests in May this year, just before the England Test series.

Rohit’s last competitive match was the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on June 1. Virat, on the other hand, last played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their triumphant IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings on June 3.

Perth will host the first ODI between Australia and India on October 19, and that will be followed by the second and third ODIs in Adelaide (October 23) and Sydney (October 25) respectively.