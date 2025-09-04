Why Are Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan and Arshdeep Singh Not Playing in Duleep Trophy 2025 Semifinal?

The Duleep Trophy 2025 semifinal is set to kickstart from today (September 4) with South Zone locking horns with North Zone and West Zone taking on Central Zone. Notably, North and Central qualified qualified on the basis of a first-innings lead in the quarter-finals against East Zone and North East Zones respectively after both games ended in draw.

On the other hand, the South and West Zones have made a direct entry to the semifinal by virtue of playing the Duleep Trophy final the last time the tournament was played in the zonal format in the 2023-24 season.

While the semis offer mouthwatering action, a number of top India stars in the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh amongst others will however be absent from the fixtures. The Duleep Trophy 2025 is crucial for India’s Test hopefuls to impress the selectors, especially with India’s home Test season lined up next. Let’s take a look at some of the big names who won’t be available for the Duleep Trophy 2025 semifinal.

Kuldeep Yadav (Central Zone)

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is a big name who will missing from the semis action due to his participation in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. He will join the Indian contingent which will leave for UAE later tonight, with the tournament slated to start from September 9. In his absence, Yash Tahkur has been added to the Central Zone squad.

Kuldeep had played in the quarters match against the North East but returned wicketless in the 20 overs he bowled.

Sarfaraz Khan (West Zone)

Sarfaraz Khan would have been eager to showcase his red-ball mettle after failing to find a spot in the Indian Test team after the New Zealand series last year. Now with India set to lock horns against West Indies for two Tests in their own backyard in October followed by a couple-more games against South Africa in November, the Duleep Trophy was a fantastic opportunity for Sarfaraz to get the attention of the selectors. However, unfortunately, a quadriceps injury in the Buchi Babu tournament has now ruled him out. He has been replaced by Baroda batter Shivalik Sharma, who was among the reserves in the West Zone squad.

Arshdeep Singh (North Zone)

Arshdeep Singh is another name who would be gunning for a spot in the Indian Test team after missing out on an opportunity to make his Test debut on the England tour. With Jasprit Bumrah limited to three Tests, there was a chance for Arshdeep to get his maiden Test cap, but he missed it due to an injury to his bowling arm ahead of the fourth Test.

Arshdeep was seen in action in the Duleep Trophy 2025 quarters against East Zone but will be missing the semis as he will travel to UAE for the Asia Cup 2025 too. Gurnoor Brar is expected to replace the left-arm speedster.

Other top players missing the Duleep Trophy 2025 semifinal

Harshit Rana (North Zone) – Selected for Asia Cup 2025

Selected for Asia Cup 2025 Dhruv Jurel (North Zone) – Suffering from dengue

Suffering from dengue Tilak Varma (South Zone)- Selected for Asia Cup 2025

Selected for Asia Cup 2025 Vyshak Vijaykumar (South Zone) – Ruled out due to side strain

Ruled out due to side strain Sai Kishore (South Zone)- Ruled out due to finger injury

