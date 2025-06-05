News
Unseen Footage From IPL 2025 Final Shows Mayank Agarwal Empty An Ice Box On Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya [WATCH]
watch

Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 5, 2025 - 2 min read

RCB won their maiden IPL trophy this season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Final to clinch their maiden title after a long wait of 18 years. An unseen video of the players celebrating their joyous victory on the ground has recently surfaced in the social media.

It was seen that, Mayank Agarwal, who replaced an injured Devdutt Padikkal in RCB’s camp towards the business end of the tournament, is pouring a box full of ice upon their former captain Virat Kohli and IPL 2025 Final’s Player of the Match Krunal Pandya.

Watch the video here:

IPL 2025 Champions — RCB

The Bengaluru Outfit have produced an exceptional performance throughout the tournament. They have registered a record seven-match away-game winning streak this season. Former RCB captain Kohli and all-rounder Pandya also played key roles in their title-winning campaign.

With 657 runs in 15 matches, the 36-year-old once again became the highest run-scorer for his franchise. He also put up eight fifty-plus scores this season which is the most in his IPL career so far. Moreover, this remarked Kohli’s third successive season of notching up 600-plus scores, since 2023. After continuing to play for the same franchise over 18 years, Kohli finally got to lift that elusive IPL trophy.

ALSO READ:

Ex-Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Krunal also played some crucial knocks with the bat and scalped 17 wickets at an economy of 8.24. His heroics also include a four-wicket haul against his former team MI and a match-turning spell of 2/17 in the IPL 2025 Final against PBKS.

Mayank has also had a decent season with 95 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 148.44. His 23-ball-41 played a pivotal role in RCB’s win in Qualifier 1 over PBKS, alongside Jitesh Sharma’s quickfire 85* runs off 33 balls at a blazing strike rate of 257.57.

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Final
Krunal Pandya
mayank agarwal
RCB
RCB vs PBKS
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli
