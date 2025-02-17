Smriti Mandhana Smashes Gorgeous Lofted Cover Drive for SIX in 81(47) as RCB Crush Delhi Capitals in WPL 2025 [WATCH]

RCB continued their winning ways in WPL 2025 with Smriti Mandhana leading them to a fantastic win over Delhi Capitals in their second fixture of the season. After a brilliant run chase of 202, the highest in Women’s Premier League history, in the season opener against Gujarat Giants, defending champions RCB were in top form again in Vadodara.

Bowling Delhi Capitals out for 141 with Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham sharing three wickets apiece, RCB began on a positive note as Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt-Hodge got them off to a flier. 57 runs came in the powerplay as Mandhana raced to 32 off just 18 balls, continuing her new-found method of going all guns blazing in the powerplay overs.

The highlight of Mandhana’s innings until then was an extraordinary loft over cover off Arundhati Reddy in the fifth over of the run chase. With the ball outside off on a length, Mandhana caressed it over the cover boundary with a brilliant shot that had social media raving.

WATCH Smriti Mandhana play a gorgeous cover drive for SIX for RCB

Picture That! 😍📸



Captain Smriti Mandhana graces Vadodara with her elegance 🤌🔥



She notches a 5️⃣0️⃣-run partnership with Danni Wyatt as #RCB are 57/0 after 6 overs



Updates ▶ https://t.co/CmnAWvkMnF#TATAWPL | #DCvRCB | @RCBTweets | @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/XpkSDFGPlB — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 17, 2025

Good signs for RCB as skipper hits fine form in T20s

Mandhana has found her groove in T20s off late, starting with a hat-trick of half-centuries against West Indies in December. Notably, the left-handed opener had decided to go gung-ho in the first six overs and reaped immediate rewards.

She made scores of 54, 62 and 77 in the bilateral series against the Windies in December, scoring at a rate of 159.5 in the series. In the first game of WPL 2025 against Gujarat, she was trapped in front by Ashleigh Gardner before she could make a huge impact in the game. But Mandhana returned to fine form in Vadodara on Monday with another half-century, putting the Delhi attack to sword.

The RCB skipper reached her half-century off just 27 balls, smashing Jess Jonassen for back-to-back boundaries to cross the milestone.

Smriti Mandhana also crossed the milestone of 500 runs in the WPL during the course of her innings, making her the sixth batter and second from RCB after Ellyse Perry to the milestone.

