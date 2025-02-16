Pakistan Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025: Analysing the Strengths & Weaknesses of Mohammad Rizwan-led Side

Having won their last ICC trophy in 2017, they will have to perform above expectations.
Tournament: Champions Trophy 2025
Captain: Mohammad Rizwan
Coach: Aaqib Javed
Previous edition: Winners
Pakistan will be a team to keep an eye on when the Champions Trophy kicks off on February 19. Since taking over as ODI captain in October 2024, Mohammad Rizwan has impressed, but leading the team in a major tournament comes with added pressure, especially as they look to defend their title on home turf.
The squad includes Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Faheem Ashraf, who were part of Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy-winning side. They will begin their campaign against New Zealand on February 19 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
However, Pakistan have a few concerns ahead of the tournament, especially with Saim Ayub being ruled out due to injury. Having won their last ICC trophy in 2017, they will have to perform above expectations.
Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed
Also Read:
India great backs Pakistan to enter semi-finals of Champions Trophy 2025
Champions Trophy 2025 Injury Tracker: Fitness Update On All Injured Players Ft. Jasprit Bumrah, Rachin Ravindra
Is Axar Patel India’s Designated No.5 for the Champions Trophy 2025? Weighing the Pros and Cons
Pakistan will defend their title at home, but it is going to be very tough for them. They are in a pretty challenging group with India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.
The path ahead for them to reach the next stage is not easy. However, they have home advantage, and if their bowlers remains fit and batters do well, then they can be one of the favourites in this tournament.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.