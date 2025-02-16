News
Strongest Pakistan Playing XI in Champions Trophy 2025 and All You Need To Know
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 16, 2025

Pakistan Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025: Analysing the Strengths & Weaknesses of Mohammad Rizwan-led Side

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Having won their last ICC trophy in 2017, they will have to perform above expectations.

Strongest Pakistan Playing XI in Champions Trophy 2025 and All You Need To Know

Pakistan – Team Profile for Champions Trophy 2025

Tournament: Champions Trophy 2025

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Coach: Aaqib Javed

Previous edition: Winners

Pakistan will be a team to keep an eye on when the Champions Trophy kicks off on February 19. Since taking over as ODI captain in October 2024, Mohammad Rizwan has impressed, but leading the team in a major tournament comes with added pressure, especially as they look to defend their title on home turf.

The squad includes Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Faheem Ashraf, who were part of Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy-winning side. They will begin their campaign against New Zealand on February 19 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

However, Pakistan have a few concerns ahead of the tournament, especially with Saim Ayub being ruled out due to injury. Having won their last ICC trophy in 2017, they will have to perform above expectations.

Complete Pakistan Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed

Also Read:

India great backs Pakistan to enter semi-finals of Champions Trophy 2025
Champions Trophy 2025 Injury Tracker: Fitness Update On All Injured Players Ft. Jasprit Bumrah, Rachin Ravindra
Is Axar Patel India’s Designated No.5 for the Champions Trophy 2025? Weighing the Pros and Cons

Strongest Pakistan Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025

  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Babar Azam
  • Kamran Ghulam
  • Mohammad Rizwan (c)
  • Khushdil Shah
  • Salman Agha
  • Tayyab Tahir
  • Shaheen Afridi
  • Naseem Shah
  • Haris Rauf
  • Abrar Ahmed

Strengths

  • Fakhar Zaman is back in the team and in good form, scoring 396 runs in his last 10 innings at an average of 44.0. He can give Pakistan a quick start in the powerplay.
  • Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf can be a serious threat if conditions favour pace bowling.
  • They have players like Khushdil Shah and Salman Agha who add value with their all-round skills.

Weakness

  • Since winning the 2017 Champions Trophy, they have struggled in ICC events, with the 2022 T20 World Cup final being their only notable achievement.
  • A major concern is the fitness of their fast bowlers as they can be outstanding in one match but there is always a risk of injury.

Champions Trophy 2025 Season Verdict for Pakistan

Pakistan will defend their title at home, but it is going to be very tough for them. They are in a pretty challenging group with India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.

The path ahead for them to reach the next stage is not easy. However, they have home advantage, and if their bowlers remains fit and batters do well, then they can be one of the favourites in this tournament.

Champions Trophy 2025
CT 2025
Pakistan Cricket

