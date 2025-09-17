Sri Lanka Captain Chamari Athapaththu Gets Into Groove For Women’s World Cup 2025 With A Superb 89

She hit 10 fours and three sixes in the innings.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu showed great signs with the bat ahead of the Women’s World Cup 2025. Playing in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2025, she produced a match-winning performance for Barbados Royals.

Chamari Athapaththu gets into form ahead with WCPL 2025

In their most recent fixture in the WCPL 2025, Barbados Royals restricted Trinbago Knight Riders to 148 in 20 overs. Chinelle Henry was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 25 in four overs while Shamilia Connell bagged two scalps.

Chasing the target, Barbados were on the backfoot straightway after losing two wickets in the opening over. Chamari Athapaththu then added a massive 144-run stand with Courtney Webb.

The Sri Lankan scored a superb 89 off 71 deliveries to put her team on the brink of a victory. She hit 10 fours and three sixes in her knock. She was adjudged as the ‘Player of the match’ for her performance.

Earlier in the tournament, Athapaththu made 29, 14, and 37 in three innings. With the ball, the off-spinner claimed 4 for 7 and 3 for 25 in two of the games.

Ahead of the Women’s World Cup 2025, Sri Lanka will play a couple of warm-up games but that’s about it. They last played ODIs in May in the Tri-series against India and South Africa. With no bilateral games in the lead up, her time in the WCPL will help her and Sri Lanka immensely.

Athapaththu to hold key in Women’s World Cup 2025

The star all-rounder will be pivotal for Sri Lanka, who will be co-hosting the upcoming World Cup. With five of their seven group fixtures to be played in Colombo, they have high hopes pulling off something special in the tournament.

Captain Athapaththu is the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in ODIs since the start of 2024. She has amassed 622 runs at an average of 41.46 and strike rate of 89.88. She is also their second highest wicket-taker in this period, with 17 scalps at an economy of 4.83.

Given her stature and all-round value, Sri Lanka will rely heavily on her if they are to make their first ever semifinals appearance in the World Cup.

