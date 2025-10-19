‘I Have Tickets For Day 1 And 2’ – Australia Star’s Hilarious Response On Whether He Will Make The Ashes Squad

The Ashes 2025/26 will commence on November 21 in Perth.

Apart from the ongoing white-ball series against the Men in Blue, Australia have just one target to focus on – the Ashes 2025/26. The quest for the urn is all set to commence from November 21 in Perth. England, who have stacked their bowling unit with some serious options will be eyeing to come hard at their arch-rivals in the two month red-ball extravaganza.

Having said that, the Aussies are yet to wrap their heads around the XI for the Test series. With Beau Webster and Cameron Green as contenders for the all-rounder’s spot(s), the latter was ruled out of the ODI series against India with a side strain. Skipper Mitchell Marsh voiced that Green was okay and the injury is on the minor end.

However, when asked whether Marsh was himself ready to get a call-up to the Ashes squad, the Australian white-ball skipper had a hilarious response up his sleeve. His response, in a way stated that he is not even thinking about making a comeback to the red-ball format in the recent future. The home side have concerns about the availability of skipper Pat Cummins as well, which is the bigger problem to worry about.

‘I’ve got tickets to day one and two. Haven’t asked the wife yet, so that’s about as much thought as I’ve given it”, replied Marsh about his Ashes chances.

ALSO READ:

Australia Skipper Mitchell Marsh On the Build-up To Major Events

Along with the Ashes series, it will be important for the Australians to not forget the major ICC events coming up in the next two years. With the T20 World Cup early next year scheduled in India, teams will be planning and strategizing. To add to that, the 50-over mega-events is scheduled in 2027, for which the Australians will think about building a core soon.

The retirements of the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith have left the Men in Yellow with some uncertainties. To add to that, the unavailability of players like Alex Carey and Cameron Green have further added to their woes, at least in the opening clash against India. Though Carey is busy with Shield duties, Green is nursing a side strain.

Australia’s record in the 50-over format has not been very promising of late. In the last 10 ODIs, the Aussies have managed to clinch just three, which is a concern. Skipper Marsh and the management will have to make sure they fill the loopholes and structure the team in such a way that players are placed where they are a right fit for their roles.

Matt Renshaw and Mitchell Owen were handed ODI debuts in the first ODI against India, which the Aussies managed to win by seven wickets. After Green was sidelined due to injury, Marnus Labuschagne was recalled for the ODI series and linked up with the team in Perth. The team will have to go through the transition and formulate their batting order ahead of the mega-event in 2027.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.