Mohammed Siraj Makes a Stunning Fielding Effort at Long On To Save a Maximum in AUS vs IND 1st ODI [WATCH].

Mohammed Siraj came up with a sensational fielding effort in the first ODI against Australia while patrolling long-on. He has improved massively as a fielder in recent times, and the work done in this area was again on display in Perth.

Washington Sundar bowled a fuller-length delivery, to which Matt Renshaw tried to whack over the long-on region for a maximum and got a sweet connection. As the ball was travelling all the way through over his head, Siraj made a timely jump to get near the ball and caught it with his right hand.

However, the momentum was taking his body into the ropes, so Siraj immediately released the ball before falling and ensured it was in play all the time. He picked himself up and threw the ball back to save as many as five runs for India.

It was indeed a magnificent effort from Siraj, more so considering he is a fast bowler and had the option to let it go to avoid any injury. However, he has always given his full effort in every department, and his positioning in such a hot spot suggests how much his fielding has improved lately.

Mohammed Siraj remained wicketless in Perth ODI

While Mohammed Siraj came up with a sensational fielding save in the end moments, he would have liked to contribute more with the ball. Sharing the new ball with Arshdeep Singh, Siraj went wicketless in four overs and conceded 21 runs at an economy rate of 5.25.

He bowled well in patches and also troubled Australian batters at times, but wickets didn’t come his way. This deck was suited to his bowling style, but the opponent handled him well throughout his spell, even if the bowler created a few false shots here and there.

Eventually, Australia chased down the total in 21.1 overs to win the contest by seven wickets (DLS method). For India, it was a frustrating game, with ample breaks due to rain in the first innings, which never allowed their innings to get going.

They were clearly a few runs short in their batting turn, and the pitch was also treacherous to bat on early before it came easier for run-scoring in the second half. India will look to put this game behind them and prepare for the next one in Adelaide on Thursday (October 23) to level the rubber.

