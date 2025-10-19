Shreyas Iyer Falls To Josh Hazlewood Again, Strangled Down After Barrage of Short Deliveries in AUS vs IND 1st ODI [WATCH]

The returns of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli started on a poor note. What follows is that India kept losing wickets in the 1st ODI against Australia. The recent one being Shreyas Iyer, who was caught behind off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood.

Shreyas Iyer Loses His Wicket to Josh Hazlewood

The fourth wicket fell in the 14th over of the rain-shortened match.

In his seventh over, Hazlewood bowled a short ball. The India batter tried to defend the ball, which rose to his body, targeting his ribs. But the ball brushed his glove, and Josh Philippe completed the job behind the stumps. The wicketkeeper did a fine job, tumbling down the leg side and taking the catch.

Shreyas had double thoughts about reviewing the decision, but eventually he walked out after making 11 runs off 24 balls.

Watch the video here:

KL Rahul is the new man in and yet to score his first runs. India are reeling at 46/4 in 14.2 overs, with Axar Patel on the other side (11 runs off 18 balls). The match was paused, but the covers are off now. The match is shortened to 35 overs per side.

More to follow…