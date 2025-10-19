Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Fall to Outside Edges off Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in AUS vs IND 1st ODI [WATCH].

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc gave a perfect start to Australia by removing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in quick succession. Both went impatient early on and lost their wickets.

Hazlewood’s beauty outside off!

Rohit Sharma edges it straight to slip gone for nothing! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/u18PNpAQlu — 𝐕𝐢𝐡𝐚𝐚𝐧 (@TheRealPKFan) October 19, 2025

Hazlewood bowled a magnificent delivery to dismiss Rohit Sharma in Perth. He kept bowling back-of-a-length deliveries in the channel before eventually removing the batter.

Meanwhile, Starc induced a big drive away from his body from Kohli, which has been an issue for the batter. He bowled outside the off-stump line, to which the batter went for a drive, but could only get thick edge, as the ball flew straight to the point.

More to follow…