News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Fall to Outside Edges off Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in AUS vs IND 1st ODI [WATCH].
indian-cricket-team

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Fall to Outside Edges off Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in AUS vs IND 1st ODI [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: October 19, 2025
1 min read
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Fall to Outside Edges off Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in AUS vs IND 1st ODI [WATCH].

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc gave a perfect start to Australia by removing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in quick succession. Both went impatient early on and lost their wickets.

Hazlewood bowled a magnificent delivery to dismiss Rohit Sharma in Perth. He kept bowling back-of-a-length deliveries in the channel before eventually removing the batter.

Meanwhile, Starc induced a big drive away from his body from Kohli, which has been an issue for the batter. He bowled outside the off-stump line, to which the batter went for a drive, but could only get thick edge, as the ball flew straight to the point.

More to follow…

