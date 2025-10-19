Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Fall to Outside Edges off Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in AUS vs IND 1st ODI [WATCH].

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc gave a perfect start to Australia by removing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in quick succession. Both went impatient early on and lost their wickets.
Hazlewood bowled a magnificent delivery to dismiss Rohit Sharma in Perth. He kept bowling back-of-a-length deliveries in the channel before eventually removing the batter.
Meanwhile, Starc induced a big drive away from his body from Kohli, which has been an issue for the batter. He bowled outside the off-stump line, to which the batter went for a drive, but could only get thick edge, as the ball flew straight to the point.
