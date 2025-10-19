Virat Kohli Makes Duck in AUS vs IND 1st ODI Minutes After Brushing Aside Concerns On Lack Of Game Time

Virat Kohli, who confidently dismissed concerns over rust and fitness ahead of the Australia series, was dismissed for a duck on his international return in the first ODI at Perth.

Returning to international cricket after more than seven months, Kohli walked out with visible confidence, having earlier insisted that time away from the game had only refreshed him — not slowed him. Prior to the match, in a chat with Fox Cricket, the 36-year-old stressed he had barely taken any real breaks in the past 15–20 years of international and IPL cricket.

“I’ve actually not rested at all, if that makes sense. I’ve probably played the most number of games in the last 15 years. This break was refreshing. I’m feeling as fit, if not fitter, than I’ve ever been,” Kohli had said.

Virat Kohli says he is fitter than ever

“Well to be honest, the amount of cricket I’ve played over the last 15-20 years, I’ve actually not rested at all if that makes sense. I’ve probably played the most number of games in the last 15 years in international cricket, combining the IPL together as well. So for me, it was a very refreshing time off,” Kohli told Fox Sports before the 1st ODI.

"I used to feel like wow, if I'd be able to step up in these conditions and against this opposition, that will be something that I could be really proud of as a cricketer," Virat Kohli said.



Follow #AUSvIND live: https://t.co/WGd2ni5kLa pic.twitter.com/4rw6fQ7jhM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 19, 2025

He underlined that physical readiness was the key, saying game awareness never leaves him as long as his reflexes and body hold up. Fresh off a title-winning IPL 2025 campaign with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli was expected to anchor India’s innings alongside returning captain Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli Dismissed For Duck on Return

Just minutes after those remarks aired, reality took a harsh turn. Kohli, featuring in his first India match since the ICC Champions Trophy final in March, lasted only eight balls before nicking a wide delivery from Mitchell Starc. A sharp diving catch by Cooper Connolly at backward point sealed his dismissal for a duck.

Kohli never looked settled during his brief stay. He played and missed multiple times — first against Josh Hazlewood, then against Starc — before opting for an expansive drive away from his body to gift his wicket.

Rohit Sharma, too, departed early for 8, adding pressure on India’s top order. Kohli’s duck meant he went up to 17 ducks in ODIs, level with Harbhajan Singh, and one more than Rohit.

Most Ducks for India in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar – 20

Javagal Srinath – 19

Anil Kumble / Yuvraj Singh – 18

Virat Kohli / Harbhajan Singh – 17

Rohit Sharma / Sourav Ganguly – 16

The irony wasn’t lost — a player who insisted rust was never a concern fell to one of his scratchiest beginnings in recent memory. Yet, given Kohli’s track record in Australia, all eyes will remain on how he responds in the remainder of the series.

Watch Virat Kohli duck video from Perth

