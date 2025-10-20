Sam Konstas Gets His Stumps Castled Playing His Signature Ramp Shot in Australia One-Day Cup [WATCH]

This has been his go-to shot.

Australia opener Sam Konstas was dismissed while playing his famous scoop shot over the wicketkeeper’s head during the One-Day Cup fixture between New South Wales and Victoria. He has often nailed this shot in a short career, but also missed it at times, including in his latest attempt.

Cameron McClure bowled a length delivery on the leg-stump line, to which Konstas came into the position to ramp behind the wicket, but couldn’t get any connection. The line of the delivery probably undid him, and he missed the ball as the ball went on to crash the stumps.

The bowler and his teammates were visibly happy with the dismissal and celebrated aggressively while Sam Konstas was going back into the pavilion. He must be cautious while playing this shot because bowlers have become aware of his tricks and bowl accordingly.

This has been his go-to shot across formats and often looks stylish when he nails it, but he has also missed it a few times lately, which can result in his wicket. Konstas can still play it, but must adopt a better technique and choose the right ball to consistently nail this shot.

Australia concerned about Sam Konstas form ahead of Ashes 2025

Following a fruitful tour to India, Sam Konstas should have carried his form to the domestic Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup competitions, but has instead registered several low scores. There have been a few starts here and there, but a big score hasn’t come yet despite six innings.

His Sheffield Shield scores read: 4, 14, 0, & 53, while his List A scores have been 40 & 20 so far. In the latest innings, Konstas scored 20 runs in 16 balls, including two boundaries and a maximum, at a strike rate of 125.

His aggressive methods will obviously be effective at times, but he has still been far from impressive at the start of the summer. His faulty technique might not work in Ashes 2025, where the decks will be treacherous to bat, even if his funky shots fetch him a few boundaries.

Australia’s head coach, Andrew McDonald, had hinted that Marnus Labuschagne might get the nod for the series opener, suggesting Sam Konstas has fallen behind in the pecking order, even though selectors backed him initially. Fortunately for him, he has ample time to work on his game and develop as a more all-round batter than he is at the moment.

