Sam Konstats Hits A Scoop Off Scott Boland While Scoring A Crucial Half-century Ahead of Ashes 2025 [WATCH]

New South Wales opener Sam Konstas has hit a mesmerising ramp shot of pacer Scott Boland in the second round of the Sheffield Shield 2025-26. The shot came in the third delivery of the ninth over, and the batter went on to put up a fine fifty-plus knock amidst the form concerns before the Ashes 2025.

Previously, the batter was also dismissed by Boland for a four-ball duck in the first innings against Victoria. But he registered a notable fightback in the subsequent innings to score a crucial 53, laced with four boundaries and the astonishing six.

Will Sam Konstas Make It to Australia’s Squad for Ashes 2025?

Notably, the 19-year-old is yet to get over his persistent lean patch of form, especially in red-ball cricket. Since the retirement of the veteran Australian opener David Warner, the team is still struggling to fill the void in Tests.

Following Konstas’ smashing debut in the format during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series in December 2024, the youngster was believed to own the spot. But he soon lost the fiery touch of form and continued to register a string of poor scores.

However, the batter showcased a great run of form in the latest unofficial Test series against India A. Konstas notched up a magnificent 109 and an unbeaten 27, that helped the visitors to draw the series opener in Lucknow. He also continued a similar momentum in the subsequent fixture but unfortunately missed registering another fine half-century by a whisker after being dismissed at 49.

But coming into the premier First-Class tournament of Australia, the batter once again failed to prove his mettle after falling for just 18 runs in the first fixture while facing Western Australia. On the other hand, 31-year-old opener Jake Weatherald has been consistent in pushing his case for a debut in the format, especially with his latest 94-run knock in the tournament.

