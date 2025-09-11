Why Brendan Doggett could be a Wildcard Pick For Australia In Ashes 2025

His career best spell of 6/15 came against India A last season.

One of the most lethal qualities of the Australian cricket team that the world takes notice of, is their bowling attack. At least in the longest format, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins have held the fort for a long time. The Australian bowling trio have more than a thousand Test wickets amongst themselves. This stat alone is evident to highlight their importance to the success of the side. Amid all the chaos, there might be an opportunity for Brendan Doggett.

Just about 11 weeks ahead of the Ashes 2025, skipper Pat Cummins has given the Australian selectors a reason to worry about. The 32-year-old has a hot spot, which is in the form of a lumbar bone stress in his lower back. Having said that, Cummins is not expected to play any cricket before the first Ashes Test, which commences on November 21 in Perth. He was scheduled to be a part of the white-ball series against New Zealand and India earlier.

Cummins experienced some soreness in his back after the Tests against the West Indies. The preliminary reports suggested the absence of any stress fracture in his lower back, which is a positive sign. As a result, the speedster has a good chance of recovering well in time for The Ashes. The Chairman of selectors for Australia, George Bailey seems to be very positive about Cummins’ return for the mega-event in November.

But there is always a ‘What If?’ And the Australians need to be prepared for such a scenario, where they might have to add strength to their pace attack. Scott Boland becomes the primary choice and is also the favourite to walk into the XI, in case Cummins misses out. But that is not the only headache. Mitchell Starc is nearing 36, and has played 100 Tests. To add to that, Josh Hazlewood also has a familiar relationship with injuries. It would be extremely important for the hosts to be prepared with ammunition.

How Brendan Doggett Can Be a Good Pick For the Aussies

Apart from Boland who is the first choice replacement for the fast bowler’s spot, the selectors will also watch Brendan Doggett from close quarters. The 31-year-old pacer has showed tremendous growth in the last season, playing for Australia A and South Australia last summer. To add to that, he was also a part of Australia’s squad for the tour to Caribbean. But a minor hip issue sent him back home.

After more than two months of returning back home, Brendan Doggett has recovered and raring to go. Chairman of selectors, Bailey, confirmed that the fast bowler has fully recovered and will be featuring in the Dean Jones Trophy before playing in the early rounds of the Sheffield Shield. Brendan Doggett was also a part of the travelling reserves for the World Test Championship 2025 Final. Moreover, he was an injury replacement in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Doggett set the stage on fire in the clash against India A in Mackay last year. He bagged his career best figures of 6/15, leaving the Indian batting in total disarray. To add to that, he also bagged 11 wickets in the Sheffield Shield Final. South Australia secured the title with a win against Queensland. As per Harris, the speedster is in the prime of his career. And with the way things are setting up in the Australian squad, Doggett might only be an injury away from receiving a baggy green.

Ryan Harris, former Aussie player and now the coach at South Australia, has also backed Brendan Doggett. Harris expressed that the latter has had a really good winter, and will be ready for The Ashes if Australia need him to step up. The head coach also informed that Doggett has been bowling really well in the nets post his return from the Caribbean. His speeds are up, and he is moving the ball, which will make him a definite starter for the domestic side.

“He’s in the prime of his career now. There’s no doubt that if Brendan gets a call, I have absolute full confidence in that he can go in and do a good job in that team”, said Harris.

Other Options That Australia Can Look Towards

If things go as planned, skipper Cummins will start bowling at least a month prior to the first Test. While these are good signs for the hosts, they should not take anything for granted. Cummins spoke about how the Aussies have a good depth in fast bowling.

He also mentioned that the preparation for a series like The Ashes begins almost 12 months prior to the series. The Australians will have to keep their options ready. While Boland and Doggett might be the two favourites, there are a few others who will be watched from close quarters.

Sean Abbott

The 33-year-old is more of a white-ball specialist, but has a decent record in red-ball cricket at the domestic level. He is yet to represent Australia in red-ball cricket, and will be waiting for his opportunity. In 88 First-class matches, the pacer possesses 267 wickets. It has made things difficult for him to stay available in red-ball cricket due to his commitments in white-ball cricket.

Having said that, whenever he takes the red ball in hand, his abilities shout of potential. In three Sheffield Shield games last year, the pacer scalped 19 wickets for the New South Wales at an average of 21.94. Additionally, he was on the tour to Sri Lanka when both Cummins and Hazlewood were injured. But unfortunately, he did not get a chance as the Aussies played with just one pacer.

Michael Neser

Neser had been outside the radius of action for quite a while. He suffered a serious hamstring injury while playing for Australia A against India A in November last year. That injury kept him out of the game for two months. Though he bowled well in the closing games of the Sheffield Shield to end the season on a high, he was again taken down with an injury in the Final. Two of his prolific performances in the Shield include 6/37 against Tasmania and 4/34 against Western Australia.

To add to his troubles, age is not on his side. For a 35-year-old, just having dealt with hamstring issues, making a comeback might not be easy. He last played Tests for Australia in 2021 and 2022, when both Cummins and Starc were unavailable. Having said that, Neser would be one of the favourites alongside the likes of Doggett, if there is a lush green surface assisting seam movement.

Xavier Bartlett

One of the bowlers to have an impressive start to their career would be Xavier Bartlett. He burst onto the scene in the 50-over format. But, he could be called upon if injuries mount up in the Australian setup. Having said that, his development in the white-ball cricket has somewhere hampered his involvement in the longest format. His selection for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) forced him to miss the Sheffield Shield Final last year.

Bartlett is a menace with the new ball. He has the ability to pick wickets against good batting line-ups. But his pace is a tad-bit under 130 kmph. And this is what makes him vulnerable once the ball gets old. Australia will be well aware of his shortcomings. But having said that, will not hesitate to call him up if there are injuries mounting in the team.

