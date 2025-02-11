News
Jasprit Bumrah
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 11, 2025

4 Changes to Champions Trophy 2025 Squads That We Could See on Deadline Day Ft. Jasprit Bumrah

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

While all eight teams have named their squads, a few have injury concerns and will have to name replacements or play the waiting game.

Jasprit Bumrah

The Champions Trophy 2025 is just a little more than a week away. However, the deadline to make the final changes to the squad is today (February 11) midnight.

Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at four possible changes that could happen on the deadline day.

Jasprit Bumrah (replacement: Harshit Rana)

Talismanic India pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up a back spasm during the final Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test and has been out of the India side since. While announcing the squad for the ICC event and the recent England ODIs, the selectors named Harshit Rana as Bumrah’s cover.

Rana has already made his T20I and ODI debut in the England series and will be replacing Jasprit Bumrah if he fails to get fit for the upcoming mega-event.

Jacob Bethell (replacement: Tom Banton/Will Jacks)

The England youngster was left out of the Playing XI for the second ODI against India in Cuttack. He suffered a hamstring injury in the first match of the series. Bethell’s extent of the injury will be looked into and he may be ruled out for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 as well.

Tom Banton, 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, who has been called up to replace Bethell in the third ODI against India is one likely option to replace Bethell for CT as well. On the other hand, Will Jacks can be a like-for-like replacement for Bethell. Jacks is also an explosive batting all-rounder who can float in the order and can also be useful with a few overs of spin.

ALSO READ:

Haris Rauf (replacement: Akif Javed)

The Pakistan pacer suffered a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall region during their opening tri-series match against New Zealand. Although scans suggest that the injury isn’t severe and that he will be ready for the Champions Trophy 2025, Haris Rauf has been suggested rest for their February 12 match against South Africa. For the clash, the Pakistan national selection committee is considering young left-arm pacer Akif Javed.

Lockie Ferguson (replacement: Jacob Duffy)

The New Zealand fast bowler sustained a hamstring injury during an ILT20 match on February 5 and although he went for scans, the New Zealand selectors are waiting for further reports. The expected timeline for recovery could be over a week, which puts his participation in jeopardy.

The Blackcaps added Jacob Duffy to the team as Ferguson’s cover for the ongoing tri-series comprising Pakistan and South Africa. The Kiwis can now either play the waiting game and take Ferguson to Pakistan and play him when he’s ready or bring Duffy into the main side before the deadline.

Betting news

Related posts

Champions Trophy 2025 Injury Tracker: Fitness Update On All Injured Players Ft. Jasprit Bumrah, Rachin Ravindra

8:20 am
Sandip Pawar

India great backs Pakistan to enter semi-finals of Champions Trophy 2025

Two stalwarts of international cricket back Pakistan to qualify for semi-final of CT 2025.
8:22 pm
Sreejita Sen
In this segment, we analyse India and their squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, including their strongest playing XI.

Strongest India Playing XI in Champions Trophy 2025 and All You Need To Know

India have a strong team and will be favourites, as they always are in every competition.
6:02 pm
Darpan Jain

4 Players Who Can Replace Jacob Bethell in the England Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 Ft. Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Recruit

Tom Banton has been called up to replace Jacob Bethell for the dead rubber vs India on February 12 in Ahmedabad. 
7:35 pm
Disha Asrani
In this segment, we analyse the pros and cons of Axar Patel at No.5 for India in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Is Axar Patel India’s Designated No.5 for the Champions Trophy 2025? Weighing the Pros and Cons

Most things India do in this series indicate what to expect in the Champions Trophy 2025, and this new batting order suggests India might persist with it in the ICC event.
2:11 pm
Darpan Jain
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s newly recruited England batter Jacob Bethell has sustained a hamstring injury ahead of the second ODI.

RCB’s Newly Recruited English Star Doubtful to Play in Champions Trophy 2025

England are slowly getting their combination for the Champions Trophy 2025, and an injury to one of their main batters will be a major dent in their progress.
February 9, 2025
Darpan Jain
