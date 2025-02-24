Former CSK and KKR Star For IPL 2025 Set To End County Career to Pursue Franchise Cricket Opportunities

Moeen Ali will quit English county cricket after the upcoming T20 Blast.

Former England cricketer Moeen Ali will reportedly retire from domestic cricket in the country. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the T20 Blast will be his final domestic cricket tournament in England and he will also skip The Hundred this year. The all-rounder had announced his retirement from international cricket in September last year, but has continued to play franchise leagues across the world.

Moeen Ali’s England county cricket swansong

He has previously played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL and was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 2 crore at the IPL 2025 auction last year. Quitting domestic cricket in England will help Moeen to play more leagues across the world.

Recently, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had taken a new approach as they decided to deny No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for leagues clashing with the T20 Blast, The Hundred or any other English domestic competition that takes place around the time. The IPL, however, was an exception to the ECB’s rule.

The Birmingham-born cricketer is into his final year with Warwickshire, with his contract with the county club ending after this season. He plays for Birmingham Bears, Warwickshire’s Twenty20 side, in the T20 Blast. Moeen is looking to transition into a player-coach role with the Bears but it’s still not certain if he will be playing the knockout stages if they qualify.

Moeen Ali releases statement

In The Hundred, Moeen was the captain of Birmingham Phoenix for the first four seasons, but won’t return to the franchise this year. All eight teams were given time till Monday afternoon to announce their player retentions for the 2025 season. “This is a big decision for me and not one I’ve taken lightly,” Moeen said via a Warwickshire statement, as per ESPNCricinfo.

“But I’ve reached a decision in the last few days, taking into account what I feel is best for me and my family at this stage in my career. I’m still passionate about the game and want to play as much as I can. I still love playing. I still have passion for the game and I love being in a team environment.