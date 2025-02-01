News
Champions Trophy 2025
Last updated: February 1, 2025

Six from RCB, Five from SRH: How Many Players From Each IPL 2025 Team Will Play the Champions Trophy 2025?

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

We take a look at players from each IPL 2025 squad that will feature in the Champions Trophy 2025. 

The Champions Trophy 2025 is just about three weeks away, where eight of the best teams in the world will be fighting for the title. The tournament to be held in Pakistan and the UAE will kick off from February 19. 

Ahead of the competition, we go through all the IPL 2025 squads and see how many players from each franchise are selected in their national sides and who among them will feature in the playing XI. 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Nathan Ellis
  • Devon Conway
  • Rachin Ravindra
  • Jamie Overton 
  • Noor Ahmad

CSK will have six of their players represent their national team in the Champions Trophy 2025. Ravindra Jadeja is a key member of the Indian side, especially with the ball in the UAE conditions. Rachin Ravindra, who had an incredible 2023 World Cup should open for New Zealand alongside his CSK teammate Devon Conway. Noor Ahmad is a vital member of the Afghanistan bowling attack while Jamie Overton will be fighting for the number 7 spot in the English side. Nathan Ellis is unlikely to get a game for Australia unless the main trio has an injury concern.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

  • Axar Patel
  • KL Rahul
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Tristan Stubbs
  • Mitchell Starc
  • Harry Brook

Six of the Delhi Capitals players will be there in the Champions Trophy. India’s KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav are certain starters and so are Mitchell Starc and Harry Brook for Australia and England, respectively. Tristan Stubbs will be vying for a middle order spot in the South Africa side while the DC captain Axar Patel will be fighting for the number 8 spot in India’s line-up. 

Gujarat Titans (GT)

  • Shubman Gill
  • Washington Sundar
  • Jos Buttler
  • Glenn Phillips
  • Rashid Khan
  • Kagiso Rabada

The Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill is India’s incumbent opener alongside Rohit Sharma. England captain Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada are key players for their countries. Glenn Phillips should start for the Black Caps while Washington Sundar will be competing with Axar and one of the seamers. 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)  

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz

With Anrich Nortje ruled out, Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be the only KKR player at the Champions Trophy. Gurbaz didn’t have a great SA20 campaign but remains a key figure for Afghanistan at the top. 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

  • Rishabh Pant
  • David Miller
  • Aiden Markram

The LSG captain Rishabh Pant might not be the automatic starter for India, with Shreyas Iyer and Rahul in contention for the number 4-5 roles. South Africa’s David Miller and Aiden Markram are both key for South Africa. However, Miller’s fitness remains a concern.  

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians (MI)

  • Rohit Sharma
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Hardik Pandya
  • Ryan Rickelton
  • Mitchell Santner
  • AM Ghazanfar

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will have six of their members at the Champions Trophy. Need not say much about India’s three superstars Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. Mitch Santner is the Kiwi captain and AM Ghazanfar has elevated himself to Afghanistan’s frontline attack. Ryan Rickelton is in sensational form and is making a strong case to be included in the Protea playing XI.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

  • Shreyas Iyer
  • Arshdeep Singh
  • Glenn Maxwell
  • Marcus Stoinis
  • Josh Inglis
  • Aaron Hardie
  • Marco Jansen
  • Lockie Ferguson
  • Azmatullah Omarzai

Punjab Kings have the most number (9) of players at the Champions Trophy 2025. Among those, Glenn Maxwell, Lockie Ferguson, Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai are definite starters for their teams. Aaron Hardie and Marcus Stoinis are vying for the same spot in the Australian XI. Josh Inglis should ideally start but might be benched. Captain Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh also do not have secured spots. 

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Jofra Archer
  • Fazalhaq Farooqi

Jofra Archer, who returns to Rajasthan Royals, will spearhead the England bowling attack while Fazalhaq Farooqi is Afghanistan’s frontline pacer. In an ideal world, Yashasvi Jaiswal starts every match for India but he is most likely to be on the bench. 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

  • Virat Kohli 
  • Josh Hazlewood
  • Phil Salt
  • Liam Livingstone
  • Jacob Bethell
  • Lungi Ngidi

Along with Virat Kohli, five other RCB stars from IPL 2025 will be part of the Champions Trophy. Josh Hazlewood, if remains fit, is in Australia’s best XI and so are Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone for England. Lungi Ngidi and Jacob Bethell are both uncertain of their spots. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

  • Mohammed Shami
  • Pat Cummins
  • Adam Zampa
  • Heinrich Klaasen
  • Brydon Carse

Four of the SRH members from IPL 2025 will be there at the Champions Trophy 2025. Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa are part of Australia’s strongest XI while Heinrich Klaasen the MVP of South Africa. Assuming he remains 100% fit, Mohammed Shami will be India’s second seamer. Brydon Carse has been impressive in the ongoing T20 series against India and could start for England alongside Archer and Mark Wood. 

