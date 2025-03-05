News
David Miller South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 6, 2025

‘Had a Few Throwdowns’ – South Africa Legend Makes Controversial Remark on David Miller After Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Ton Goes in Vain

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

David Miller scored a fighting century in South Africa's Champions Trophy semi-final against New Zealand which eventually went in vain.

David Miller South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals

Former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs has made a controversial remark on David Miller after the latter’s fighting century in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final against New Zealand went in vain on Wednesday. The Proteas had been set a target of 363 by the Black Caps in Lahore. South Africa got off to an inconsistent start as they lost Ryan Rickelton (17) in the fifth over and Temba Bavuma’s scoring pace was slow and questionable.

To add context, Bavuma was eight runs off 20 balls at one stage but fought his way to score a half-century off 64 balls. His innings was short-lived after he South Africa captain was dismissed for 56 by Mitchell Santner in the 23rd over. By the time David Miller walked out to bat at number five, South Africa were already 161/3 in the 27th over, needing more than 200 runs in just 23 overs.

‘Game was long gone’: Gibbs

Miller kept losing partners at the other end but managed to forge an unbeaten 56-run stand with Lungi Ngidi.Souh Africa needed 99 runs from the last three overs but Miller gave it all towards the end, scoring boundaries after boundaries until he reached his century off the last ball of the match.

ALSO READ:

South Africa were restricted to 312/9 in 50 overs. “Yes he had a few throw downs .. game was long gone,” Gibbs posted on “X” while replying to a user, seemingly taking a jibe at the team.

Gibbs wants Proteas to appoint foreign coach

Gibbs also noted that there isn’t a single member of the South African coaching staff who has played international cricket. South Africa’s coaching staff includes head coach Shukri Conrad, batting coach Imraan Khan, bowling coach Piet Botha and Kruger van Wyk as fielding coach.

“There’s not one person on the coaching staff that played international cricket ..,” he said. He also added that the Proteas need a foreign coach instead of a local coach.

“We need a foreign coach not a local .. doubt anyone would want it .. don’t be easily pleased with test final my friend ..,” he added while replying to another user.

New Zealand had won the toss and opted to bat first. That proved to be the correct decision as centuries from Rachin Ravindra (108) and Kane Williamson (102) led them to 362/6, which is also the highest-ever team score in the history of Champions Trophy. Skipper Mitchell Santner (3/43) was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers. New Zealand will next face India in Sunday’s Champions Trophy final in Dubai. India had defeated Australia by four wickets in the other semi-final on Tuesday.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
Cricket
David Miller
Herschelle Gibbs
South Africa

