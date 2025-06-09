3 Reasons Why South Africa Can Beat Australia in the WTC 2025 Final

They will be hoping to conquer past demons and lift an ICC trophy.

South Africa will have a chance to create history when they face Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final. They will lock horns with the reigning Test champions at the home of cricket Lord’s from June 11.

South Africa started their WTC 2023-25 final with a 1-1 draw against India. In early 2024, they had to send a second-string side to New Zealand due to the SA20. They were swept in that series. The Proteas toured the West Indies in August last year, drawing the series 1-1. Later an away sweep against Bangladesh followed by back-to-back home victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan secured their spot in the WTC 2025 final.

One more win and South Africa will have their hands on the trophy. Ahead of this encounter, we take a look at three reasons they can beat Australia in the WTC 2025 final.

South Africa Have The Pace Attack To Win The WTC 2025 Final

The Proteas have Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, and Dane Paterson in their pace bowling battery. Only one of Ngidi and Paterson can feature in this game, with one spot reserved for left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

In Rabada and Jansen, South Africa have two outstanding options. The former has taken 47 wickets in this WTC cycle at 19.97 apiece while the latter averages 20.82 per wicket. Rabada has ample experience of playing in English conditions. He has 30 wickets from six games at 26.06 average. Jansen has played two games in the country, picking up nine wickets.

Paterson comes with enormous experience from playing in the County Championship. The seamer has the ability to move the ball late, and has two five-wicket hauls in the last two Tests. This pace attack possesses the ability to run through the Aussie batting line-up.

ALSO READ:

Australia Batting Can Be Vulnerable

While the Proteas have their own issues, Australia aren’t without any worries. Their batting could be under enormous pressure come the big final. Sam Konstas has no experience of playing Tests in England, and could face a tough task if he’s picked to open.

Marnus Labuschagne’s form is a major concern. The number three batter averages just 27 after playing 12 matches since the start of 2024. Australia’s best batter Steve Smith hasn’t played any cricket since the Champions Trophy.

Cameron Green is coming off a long injury layoff and how Australia fit him in remains a question. Do they drop Labuschagne or do they leave out Konstas or will Beau Webster be sidelined?

All in all, there’s enough vulnerability in the Aussie batting line-up for the Proteas to exploit.

Australia Bowling Attack Can be Taken Down

Australia have one of the great bowling attacks in Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, and Nathan Lyon. But time and again, it has been proven that they can be taken down.

Cummins and Starc didn’t look in great rhythm in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). While it’s a completely different format, the lack of red-ball game-time could be an issue for them.

Josh Hazlewood had an excellent IPL campaign, playing a crucial role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally lifting the trophy. But he was sidelined for a couple of weeks due to an injury. His fitness has been a huge problem in recent times. Can he bowl the longer spells in the Test match?

And if Australia opt to go with Boland, can he adapt to the English conditions, which ideally should suit his bowling style.

