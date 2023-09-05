AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Why Ibrahim Zadran can be a good captaincy option against Sri Lanka

Statistically, the Afghan opener Ibrahim Zadran is a must-pick for this game and can also be a fine captaincy option.

For the AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction, several things are in favour of Ibrahim Zadran in this must-win game for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka in the last match of the group stages in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Tuesday (September 5). There will be several good players from both sides to pick in the fantasy teams. Statistically, the Afghan opener Ibrahim Zadran is a must-pick for this game and can also be a fine captaincy option.

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Ibrahim Zadran as captain

Zadran has a fantastic record against Sri Lanka in the ODIs, as he has scored big runs every time against them. In six ODI innings, Zadran has 452 runs at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 96.17 against Sri Lanka. The 21-year-old has made two fifties and as many centuries against them.

Ibrahim has played well against all the Sri Lankan bowlers expected to feature in the game tomorrow. Maheesh Theekshana and Kasun Rajitha have dismissed him once in this format but took 70 and 91 balls, respectively. Meanwhile, Matheesha Pathirana (18), Dunith Wellalage (11) and Dasun Shanaka (32) haven’t dismissed him yet and have taken ample beating as well.

Ibrahim Zadran opened the innings in the previous game and is likely to bat in the same position again. While opening, he has 904 runs at an average of 60.26 and a strike rate of 85.68 in 17 ODI innings. The right-handed batter has also hit four fifties and as many centuries.

The conditions are also going to suit his batting style. The track in Lahore in the previous game was ideal for the batters, and a similar surface is expected again, with plenty of runs in it. Zadran played a fine knock of 75 runs at a strike rate of 101.35 against Bangladesh at the same venue.

Ibrahim was the highest run-scorer for his side in the match and looked in great control throughout the knock. Several things are in his favour of Ibrahim Zadran in this must-win game for Afghanistan. Hence, Zadran will be a good captaincy choice in the fantasy teams for this encounter.

