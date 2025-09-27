All Super Over encounters played by Indian teams, men's or women's, in the history of T20 Internationals played at the highest level.

The thrill of a Super Over bout continues to overwhelm fans all over the world. With the concept adding to the excitement of the T20 game, fans tune in in anticipation of the Super Over every time a match gets close and there is a proper dogfight for supremacy.

India were involved in another Super Over against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2025 last night. It was their sixth such game across men’s and women’s cricket. Surprisingly, India’s latest two Super Overs have come against Sri Lanka in a span of a year.

Here is a list of the ties that the Indian men’s and women’s teams have collectively featured in, which were broken through by the ‘Super Over’.

India’s Super Over history

India beat Sri Lanka, Dubai – 2025

This game had the best batting deck of the competition, and the two teams ensured full entertainment. Batting first, India scored 202/5, and in reply, Sri Lanka matched them in runs and wickets, scoring 202/5 themselves. At one stage, Sri Lanka were cruising in the chase, but Indian bowlers pulled things back nicely in the last two overs.

The Super Over turned out to be rather one-sided. Bowling first, Arshdeep Singh delivered a fabulous over by conceding only two runs. He adopted a wide-line plan and nailed his lengths to give Sri Lanka batters nothing. In reply, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill came to open the innings for India.

Suryakumar ensured no further drama and pushed the first ball into the gap. The two batters ran three runs before the fielder could throw the ball and ended the game. With this win, India kept their winning record in a one-over encounter alive and remain unbeaten in the competition.

India beat Sri Lanka, Pallekele – 2024

The most ridiculous of India’s Super Over wins arguably came in Pallekele on July 31 when Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy masterclass saw India beat Sri Lanka in a humdinger. Sri Lanka were chasing 138 for a win and were 110/1 at one point. Washington Sundar took two wickets in an over in the 17th over, but it was still Sri Lanka’s game to lose with six wickets left. India then went on a tangent to unleash a slew of part-timers on a turning wicket to stop Sri Lanka on their tracks.

Rinku Singh bowled the penultimate over with Sri Lanka needing nine runs off 12 balls. He took two wickets in the over, including one of the well-set Kusal Perera (46). Conceding just three runs in the over, Rinku set panic in the Sri Lankan camp. The hosts needed six off the final over, and while everyone expected Mohammed Siraj to bowl the last over, SKY brought himself on. He also picked up two wickets as India forced a Super Over.

Washington Sundar went on to take two wickets in three balls in the Super Over as Sri Lanka finished with just two runs. India chased down the target in one ball with skipper Suryakumar hitting a boundary off the first ball.

India beat Afghanistan, Bengaluru – 2024

The India men’s team played out a thrilling encounter against Afghanistan at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on January 17, 2024. Batting first, India were 22/4, but an unbeaten 190-run stand between Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh brought India back into the game as they posted 212/4 on the board. Afghanistan were left to handle a stiff chase, but they started off well and then Mohammed Nabi and Gulbadin Naib’s efforts in the middle overs brought them back. Nabi got dismissed, but Naib carried on, getting a fifty, and leading Afghanistan to tie the score.

This match witnessed two Super Overs after that. Afghanistan scored 16 runs, and then India scored the same number of runs. That led them into the second Super Over, where India lost both wickets for just 11 runs. Ravi Bishnoi was tasked with bowling this over, and he did a splendid job as he dismissed both Afghan batters caught out in the deep for just one run. India won the match quite comfortably in the end.

India beat Australia, Mumbai – 2022

The Indian women’s team played their first-ever Super Over tie on Sunday (December 11) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The packed crowd at the ground in Navi Mumbai was in for a thriller against the mighty Aussies, as an outstanding top-order act from Smriti Mandhana (79) and a crucial late-order cameo from Richa Ghosh (26) allowed them to equalise the opposition’s imposing score of 187.

Later, the Mandhana-Ghosh duo combined to hit 20 runs off the Super Over bowled by Australia’s Heather Graham. With momentum in her team’s favour, Ghosh then outperformed Graham in her turn for the Super Over, conceding four runs less on a flat deck to win the game for India.

India beat New Zealand, Hamilton – 2020

It took 13 years after the famous Pakistan bowl-out for Indian men to play their maiden Super Over tie. It was the third T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand in Hamilton, which came to an equaliser after both teams posted 179 runs off their 20 overs. Rohit Sharma played the stand-out knock of 65 in the first half for the Indians, before Shardul Thakur (2/21) and Ravindra Jadeja’s (1/23) miserly spells thwarted Kane Williamson’s majestic 48-ball 95.

At the Super Over one-on-one, for once, India were a little letdown by their ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah, coming back from an injury, to concede 17 off his six deliveries. The ground, however, was resurrected by an in-form Rohit Sharma, who smashed consecutive sixes off the last two balls against Tim Southee to win the game for the team.

India beat New Zealand, Wellington – 2020

Two nights later, the same series saw India and New Zealand enter another memorable Super Over tie in Wellington for the fourth T20I of the series. India came out triumphant again after New Zealand failed to cross over in another run-chase, responding to the visitors’ 165/8 with 165/7 of their own. Manish Pandey (50) gave the Indians a score of respectability, before a return to means for Bumrah (1/20) helped the tourists manage their bowling plans well.

In the Super Over, too, Bumrah showed his genius by restricting the Kiwis to only 12 runs off his six deliveries on a ground with tiny boundaries and a flat wicket. India further eased their nerves with a first-ball six from Rahul against Southee, with the next ball, too, sent for a four by the elegant opener which basically sealed the deal and a 4-0 series lead for his side.