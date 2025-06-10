Best South Africa XI for WTC 2025 Final vs Australia

A look at the best possible XI for South Africa at Lord's.

South Africa will face their biggest challenge when they take on Australia in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) at the iconic Lord’s on June 11. Temba Bavuma and co. are one step away from making history as they look to capture an ICC trophy. In his own words, South Africa do not have big superstars but have got players who play for each other.

The Proteas topped the WTC 2025 standings with the highest win percentage, beating Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan in their last three assignments. Australia, the reigning champions, secured the second spot by beating India at home and Sri Lanka away in their last two series.

Ahead of the mega clash, the Proteas will have some big questions regarding their playing XI. Which combination would give them the best chance of clinching the title.

How Does South Africa Batting Shape Up

Most of the spots in South Africa playing XI look locked. Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram will open the innings as they did in the last game against Pakistan. Tony de Zorzi lost his place after a string of low scores while Rickelton cemented his with a stunning 259 at Cape Town.

The number three spot has been a bit uncertain in this WTC cycle, with five different players batting there. Tristan Stubbs has batted for the most (8) innings there but South Africa have moved him to number four. Wiaan Mulder has played at the position in the last two innings, and is likely to continue. Mulder has scored 263 runs from eight innings in this cycle. He also provides an added seam-bowling option.

Temba Bavuma has been the best batter for them, averaging 60.90 with over 600 runs. He will bat at five, followed by David Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne. Bedingham has piled on 657 runs in this cycle while Verreynne averages 37.53. Most of the batters average in 30s but have the potential to produce big innings on their day.

Lungi Ngidi or Dane Paterson?

Looking at the South African bowling unit, three out of four spots are certain in Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Keshav Maharaj. Their spearhead Rabada will have a point to prove after his recent issues. He has been the best SA bowler in this WTC, picking up 47 wickets at an excellent average of 19.97.

The left-arm spinner Maharaj has taken 40 scalps at 20.57 while Jansen has 29 at 20.82. All three have been excellent but who will be the third pacer? Lungi Ngidi or Dane Paterson?

Ngidi has missed most of this cycle with injuries and has played only two games. He could be the first choice but should they really bank on him without much First Class cricket under his belt in recent times.

Paterson has played five games in this cycle, snaring 21 wickets at 23.33 apiece. He was crucial in South Africa’s home victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan with five-wicket hauls. His recent form in the County Championship hasn’t been great but at least he has had game-time.

Best South Africa XI for WTC 2025 Final vs Australia

Ryan Rickelton

Aiden Markram

Wiaan Mulder

Tristan Stubbs

Temba Bavuma (c)

David Bedingham

Kyle Verreynne (wk)

Marco Jansen

Keshav Maharaj

Kagiso Rabada

Dane Paterson

