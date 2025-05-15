News
Anrich Nortje South Africa squad WTC Final 2025
news

‘They Haven’t Pressed My Button’ – Anrich Nortje Reacts to Absence From WTC 2025 Final Squad vs Australia

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 15, 2025 - 2 min read

Anrich Nortje last played for South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against India.

Anrich Nortje South Africa squad WTC Final 2025

South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje has opened up on his omission from the national team across all formats. Injuries have haunted Anrich Nortje recently. He sustained a back injury, which meant that he missed a part of SA20 and the entire 2025 Champions Trophy.

South Africa will next be in action during the 2025 World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s from 11 June. Nortje, however, is not part of the squad. South Africa have not won an ICC trophy since clinching the 1998 ICC KnockOut Trophy.

Australia, on the other hand, are the defending champions of the World Test Championship, having beaten India in the 2023 WTC final.

Nortje on South Africa absence

“I have been available for the last year from before the World Cup to December, and only got selected again in December to play. There were a few series I wasn’t picked for, mostly to give opportunities to others.”

“So from my side I have been available to play for my country, but they haven’t pressed on my button.”

ALSO READ:

The 31-year-old last played for South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against India last year in June. He finished with figures of 2/26 from four overs. He finished the tournament with 15 wickets as the Proteas endured a runners-up finish, losing to India in the final.

Both his last ODI and Test matches came in 2023. He had missed the 2023 ODI World Cup due to the back injury. Anrich Nortje has so far played 83 matches across formats for South Africa and has taken a combined tally of 159 wickets.

