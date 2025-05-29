News
Sam Curran hit twin 70s against Essex to push his case for the England Test side.
features

Can Sam Curran Find His Way Back Into England Test Side? 

Sandip Pawar
Last updated: May 29, 2025 - 3 min read

He last played for England in whites in August 2021.

Sam Curran hit twin 70s against Essex to push his case for the England Test side.

There was a time Sam Curran was an integral part of England setups in both white-ball and red-ball cricket. But the Surrey all-rounder has fallen out of favour and is now looking to find his way back into the national side.  

Sam Curran last played for England in whites in August 2021. His last white-ball appearance came on the tour of the West Indies in November last year. Just shy of his 27th birthday, he has all the time in the world and seems motivated enough to put in the work. 

Sam Curran Delivers A Gutsy Performance to Reignite England’s Hopes 

The England all-rounder had another forgettable stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings. He played five games in IPL 2025 but, barring an 88-run knock, couldn’t make much impact. On his return to the County Championship, Sam was at his best in Surrey’s recent clash against Essex at the Oval. 

He was the standout batter for his team in both innings as they managed to draw the game on a challenging wicket. Sam struck 70 runs off 83 deliveries in their first innings, helping the team get 279 after they were reeling at 144/7 at one stage. 

ALSO READ: 

In the second innings, Surrey had lost half the side for 167 with plenty of overs left in the day. If the first innings was about his ability to score at a good rate while batting with the tail, the second gig was about his resilience. Curran scored 77 off 121 to put the team in a position where they could draw the match. 

With the ball, the left-arm seamer bagged three for 86 in 23 overs across two innings. His bowling hasn’t been effective in the last few years, but this batting performance could be the first step in his road back to the England Test side. 

Where Does Sam Curran Stand in English Cricket? 

It comes as a bit of a shock that Curran is yet to touch 27 years, given he has been around for nearly a decade. The all-rounder has seen it all in his career. 

He made his debut at the age of 20 and immediately made a big impression. He was England’s player of the series against India in 2018. Four years later, Sam was the player of the tournament in the T20 World Cup triumph.

He has played 24 Tests for England, scoring 815 runs at an average of 24.59 and picking up 47 wickets at 35.51. Currently, the gutsy cricketer stands on the outside, but he has time on his hands. 

There is no doubt Sam Curran can add value to the Test side as a middle-order batting all-rounder. At present, the England Test team has several batting options. That reduces his chances of making a comeback. But there could be an opening down the road, especially with captain Ben Stokes’ injury troubles. As for now, Sam needs to grind it out in the County Championship and catch the attention of the team management. 

England
England Test side
Sam Curran
Sandip Pawar

