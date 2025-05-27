Key England Pacer Ruled Out of West Indies ODI Series With Hamstring Injury, To Be Available for India Tests

News
Key England Pacer Gus Atkinson Ruled Out of West Indies ODI Series With Hamstring Injury, To Be Available for India Tests
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 27, 2025 - 2 min read
England faced a major setback ahead of their upcoming three-match home ODI series against the West Indies, with key pacer Gus Atkinson getting ruled out with a hamstring injury. The 27-year-old speedster suffered the injury during the recent one-off Test against Zimbabwe, which the Three Lions won convincingly by an innings and 45 runs.

It is understood that the England management would not name a replacement player for Atkinson in the 50-overs series, slated to start from May 29.

Atkinson, however, is expected to be fit for the high-profile five-match Test series against India, which will begin from June 20.

Notably, Atkinson is the second England player to be ruled out against the Windies, with talismanic pacer Jofra Archer also suffering a similar fate. Archer had picked up a thumb issue while he was plying his trade with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). He was subsequently replaced by Luke Wood in the ODI squad.

Apart from the three ODIs, England will also lock horns with West Indies in as many T20Is, starting from June 6.

ALSO READ:

England squad for West Indies ODIs:

Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.

ENG vs WI ODI Series Complete Schedule

May 29: 1st ODI, Edgbaston (5:30 pm IST)

June 1: 2nd ODI, Cardiff (3.30 pm IST)

June 3: 3rd ODI, The Kia Oval (5:30 pm IST)

