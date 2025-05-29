Why is Gus Atkinson Not in England Playing XI for ENG vs WI 1st ODI? 

England will host West Indies in the 1st ODI at Edgbaston.

A new white-ball era is set to begin for England as they host West Indies in three ODIs and three T20Is, starting today. The home side announced the playing XI for the first One-Day International, with Gus Atkinson missing from the team sheet.

England will go into the series opener at Edgbaston with a pace attack of Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, and Jamie Overton. Adil Rashid is the primary spinner. Will Jacks, Jacob Bethell, and Joe Root will chip in for the fifth bowler’s quota.

Why is Gus Atkinson missing from ENG vs WI 1st ODI?

Officials ruled the Surrey seamer out of the ODI series just 44 hours before the first game. Atkinson sustained a right hamstring strain during England’s Test against Zimbabwe last week.

Atkinson has played 11 ODIs in his career so far, though he hasn’t made an impact as he has in Tests. He has taken 13 wickets at 40.53 and an economy of 6.69. England have decided against bringing in any replacement for him.

This is the second blow to the hosts after Jofra Archer was ruled out of the series due to a thumb injury. With Archer and Atkinson out, England have a depleted bowling attack with pace all-rounder Overton playing at number eight.

Harry Brook to lead England into a new era

Following two humiliating ICC fifty-over tournaments, the World Cup 2023 and Champions Trophy 2025, Jos Buttler stepped down from the captaincy. Harry Brook was the most obvious choice to take over the reins.

Under his leadership, England will look to rebuild the side for the next Cricket World Cup in 2027. They have started it by dropping underperforming Phil Salt and moving Jamie Smith to the top. Moving Jacks to number seven is another interesting decision.

