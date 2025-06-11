News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
England are building towards the T20 World Cup 2026 under the leadership of Harry Brook.
features

England Send Strong Warning for T20 World Cup 2026 With New Set of Core Players

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: June 11, 2025 - 4 min read

They swept West Indies by 3-0 in the T20I series.

England are building towards the T20 World Cup 2026 under the leadership of Harry Brook.

England men’s cricket team demolished West Indies in both ODI and T20I series to complete a perfect sweep. The new white-ball captain Harry Brook couldn’t have asked for a better start to his reign. 

England had multiple players stepping up in the T20I series. The first game had Jos Buttler and Liam Dawson putting in standout individual performances while the second game was a collective team effort. 

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh

In the third T20I at Southampton, the home side hammered 248 in their 20 overs. Ben Duckett struck 84 off 46 while Jamie Smith smashed 60 off just 26 deliveries. Brook (35* off 22) and Jacob Bethell (36* off 16) provided the finishing touches. Later, Luke Wood and Adil Rashid bagged two scalps each to clinch the game by 37 runs. 

England Building A Strong Core for the T20 World Cup 2026 

With the T20 World Cup 2026 just eight months away, England will take plenty of positives from their clean sweep over West Indies. They tried a few different players, and seem to have found a good core they can build the team around. 

The 21-year-old starboy Jacob Bethell struggled in the first game batting down the order but struck 26 off 10 and 36* off 16 in the last two outings. Bethell, Tom Banton, and Will Jacks are primarily top order batters but England played them at 5-6-7 in this series. These are tough positions to bat as you don’t get the luxury of starting slow. The trio did a good job here but how they adapt in subcontinent conditions will be key. 

ALSO READ: 

Harry Brook has taken the number four spot. He showed glimpses of his quality but he needs improvement in his T20 game. Backing away against raw pace isn’t a good sight and his game against spin will be tested in the subcontinent conditions. 

Jos Buttler remains the most valuable player in this side. His experience and ability to hold the innings together while scoring at a good rate makes him one of the greats of the format. Ben Duckett has been outstanding in his role as an opener. Jamie Smith’s rise gives them multiple options in the top order.  

In the bowling attack, England have an outstanding spin duo in Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson. The pair will be crucial in the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka. They also have Will Jacks, who can be reliable as an off-spinner. Bethell can also be an effective left-arm spin option in addition to Dawson. 

As for the pace attack, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood will be the first-choice duo. In the backup options, they have Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, and Brydon Carse. 

Where Does Phil Salt Stand?  

Phil Salt, who recently played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifting their maiden trophy in the Indian Premier League (IPL), took a parental leave in the T20I series. England had already dropped him from the fifty-over side and missing the recent series has put his place in jeopardy in the shorter format as well.

Smith, who replaced Salt on a short notice, made the opportunity count big time. He hit 38 off 20 in the opening game, and was even more brutal in the final T20I, blasting 60 off just 26. 

Smith is one of the highly rated youngsters in the country, and has a high ceiling. Anything Salt can do, Smith can do more consistently. His exploits in red-ball cricket also make him a more reliable batter in testing conditions. 

England’s next T20 assignment will be in September against South Africa. That series will give us an idea about their preference for the second opening spot. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

England
England vs West Indies
Jacob Bethell
Jamie Smith
Jos Buttler
Phil Salt
T20 World Cup 2026
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

4 Factors That Could Decide the SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final

4 Factors That Could Decide the SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final

It’s the first time South Africa have reached a WTC Final, while Australia are the defending champions.
8:07 pm
Sagar Paul
Despite amassing a double century in Sri Lanka earlier this year, Usman Khawaja might be under pressure to perform again.

Can Usman Khawaja Overcome Recent Struggles in WTC 2025 Final?

Despite amassing a double century in Sri Lanka earlier this year, Usman Khawaja might be under pressure to perform again.
5:51 pm
Darpan Jain
South Africa will face Australia in the WTC 2025 final at Lord's on June 11.

Best South Africa XI for WTC 2025 Final vs Australia

A look at the best possible XI for South Africa at Lord's.
5:16 pm
Sandip Pawar
3 Best Knocks by Nicholas Pooran in International Cricket

3 Best Knocks by Nicholas Pooran in International Cricket

He was the top six hitter in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
June 10, 2025
Sagar Paul
Best Australia XI for WTC 2025 Final vs South Africa

Best Australia Playing XI for WTC 2025 Final vs South Africa

Australia have picked a strong squad for the final.
June 10, 2025
Sagar Paul
South Africa will clash with Australia in the WTC 2025 final at Lord's from June 11.

3 Reasons Why South Africa Can Beat Australia in the WTC 2025 Final

They will be hoping to conquer past demons and lift an ICC trophy.
June 9, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.