Jos Buttler (96 off 59) and Liam Dawson (4/20) helped England beat West Indies in the first T20I by 21 runs.
news

Early Signs Of England’s T20 World Cup 2026 Prep: Jos Buttler in Gujarat Titans Mode, Liam Dawson Back After 3 Years 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: June 7, 2025 - 3 min read

Buttler missed his century narrowly while Dawson picked up a four-for.

Jos Buttler (96 off 59) and Liam Dawson (4/20) helped England beat West Indies in the first T20I by 21 runs.

England kicked off a new era in T20 cricket on Friday under the leadership of their new white-ball captain Harry Brook. The home side defeated West Indies in the opening T20I by 21 runs to take the series lead. 

England opted to bat first at Chester-le-street and had a magnificent start, with Jamie Smith and Jos Buttler putting on 78 runs in the powerplay. They went on to post 188 in 20 overs on a pitch that slowed and gripped as the game progressed. 

Jos Buttler in the ultimate anchor mode 

Buttler carried on from where he left off in the Indian Premier League (IPL), hitting a magnificent 96 off 59 to light up the Riverside Ground. His innings had a similar pattern to his time with Gujarat Titans. He took his time before attacking, then slowing down in the middle overs before exploding at the back end. 

ALSO READ: 

His elite ability to pace the innings was on display as England kept losing wickets at the other end. On a tricky pitch, Buttler chose his targets well. He played out Gudakesh Motie, scoring 15 off 17 but hammered the rest of the bowlers. The veteran batter will be key for the team as they rebuild the batting line-up around him. 

Liam Dawson a boost for England for T20 World Cup 2026

The 35-year-old Liam Dawson marked his return to the England side after three years with a match-winning performance. He was sensational with the ball, picking up 4 for 20 in four overs. 

The left-arm orthodox spinner made full use of the help available off the pitch, varying his pace and lengths well to outfox the batters. He removed Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, and Rovman Powell. 

Dawson showed what England were missing for the past three years. A bowler who can turn the match on its head with impeccable control and great skill. His value will be even bigger in the T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to be played in India and Sri Lanka early next year. 

Dawson earned the England recall on the back of consistent performances in the format across conditions. He has taken 40 wickets in T20 cricket in the past 12 months at an economy of 7.52. A player of his calibre will be a massive asset for England in the subcontinent conditions. 

ENG vs WI
England
England vs West Indies
Jos Buttler
Liam Dawson
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

