‘I Think I Could Get Rid of It’, England Star Reveals The Thoughts of Amputating Toe to Overcome Injury Struggles

He missed the Champions Trophy 2025 due to the injury.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), on Thursday, announced the squad for the first Test against India, scheduled for June 20. The 14-member pace-heavy squad included Brydon Carse, who missed the one-off Test against Zimbabwe due to an injury.

The 29-year old pacer recently shared his struggles with a toe injury that has kept him out of action for months.

Brydon Carse Considered Amputating Toe

According to BBC, the England pacer revealed he considered removing the second toe of his left leg to overcome the injury issues. Due to the strain of bowling, Carse had severe cuts on his toe, which then became infected.

The Durham seamer first struggled with it on the tour of India earlier this year and had to miss the Champions Trophy 2025. He also had to withdraw from the Indian Premier League (IPL), where Sunrisers Hyderabad had acquired him for INR 1 crore.

“At one stage I was going to bed thinking ‘I think I could actually do this – I think I could get rid of my second toe’, but then the medical staff said you need it for balance so that was quickly ruled out,” said Carse.

ALSO READ:

Carse sustained an injury due to the repeated landing on the front foot while bowling. It was initially thought he might need a plastic surgery but was later decided the extended rest and rehab would be a better option.

“For a period of about six to eight weeks, I was on three or four different courses of antibiotics. Eventually the wound was that deep that it ultimately needed a period of time just to heal up and close up. Fingers crossed everything we’ve done over the last six to eight weeks seems to be working,” he added.

Brydon Carse, Chris Woakes Back into England Test Squad

England won’t have the services of Gus Atkinson in the first Test of the newly renamed Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy at Headingley. But they will have Carse and Chris Woakes back, after the pair recovered from injuries. Jamie Overton also made a shock return to the side, with his only Test appearance coming in June 2022.

Carse has played only five Tests for England but has become a key member in the side. He has taken 27 wickets at an excellent average of 19.85. He marked his return to action in the ODI series against West Indies, picking four wickets in three games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.