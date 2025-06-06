News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Chris Woakes showed his true worth with a sensational opening spell in the second unofficial Test between England Lions and India A.
news

England Pacer Sends Huge Warning Signals Ahead of India Test Series With Sensational Spell vs India A

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 6, 2025 - 3 min read

He dismissed both openers in quick succession to provide a perfect start to his team.

Chris Woakes showed his true worth with a sensational opening spell in the second unofficial Test between England Lions and India A.

English pacer Chris Woakes showed his true worth with a sensational opening spell in the second unofficial Test between England Lions and India A. He dismissed both openers in quick succession to provide a perfect start to his team.

Woakes first dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal in the seventh over of the innings to provide the first breakthrough. It swung back into the batter from a length, and while it was probably missing the leg stump, the umpire’s decision stood final.

After a few overs, Abhimanyu Easwaran also succumbed to Woakes’ brilliance, as the bowler again hit on the batter’s pads to get him LBW. The bowler moved the ball both ways to trouble India A’s captain throughout the innings before eventually dismissing him.

ALSO READ:

It was a perfect start for the Lions and Woakes, dismissing both openers early in the innings after opting to bowl first. Both openers, especially Easwaran, would be ruing a missed opportunity, as a good score here would have bolstered his chances of getting into the main team.

Chris Woakes gives a huge warning ahead of the first Test

Chris Woakes couldn’t have asked for a better start to this game, for he hit his lengths straight away and moved the ball both ways. There’s always some assistance for pacers early on, especially at this time of summer, and Woakes is a master of such conditions.

This bowling performance gives a strong warning to a young Indian side, as Woakes’ bowling is tailor-made for English conditions, and he knows how to scalp wickets consistently. He also did well in the County Championship fixture last month, snaring six wickets across two innings and looks in great rhythm again.

The Indian side will be relatively young with little experience handling pace and movement, and Woakes might be their biggest threat. He has experience playing at every venue across the UK and can adapt quicker than his counterparts.

Woakes has 137 wickets at an average of 21.59 in 66 innings, including five five-wicket and a ten-wicket haul in England. If his form against India A is anything to go by, the 36-year-old should better this record in the upcoming five-match series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chris Woakes
England Lions vs India A
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

South Africa Set To Unleash Two Young Prodigies in Zimbabwe Tests, Names Squad With 5 New Players

South Africa are set to play two Tests against Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe.
4:29 pm
Vishnu PN
Mike Hesson took over the reins from the recent Pakistan T20I series against Bangladesh.

‘Very Much Outdated’, Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson Wants Multi-skilled Players In The Rebuild

4:03 pm
Sandip Pawar
Delhi Capitals Star Mitchell Starc Reveals Reason for Not Returning for IPL 2025 Resumption After Dharamsala Air Raids

‘Had Concerns Leading Into That Game’: Delhi Capitals Star Reveals Reason for Skipping IPL 2025 Resumption After Dharamsala Air Raids

Delhi Capitals finished the IPL 2025 league stage in fifth place.
2:54 pm
Sreejita Sen
Piyush Chawla has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, confirming his decision with an Instagram post.

Former World Cup Winner Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket

He was part of India's squads in the T20 World Cup 2007 and World Cup 2011.
3:24 pm
Darpan Jain
Shivam Singh Dindigul Dragons vs LKK TNPL 2025

Former Punjab Kings Batter Shines With POTM Performance In TNPL 2025

He made an unbeaten 82 off 50 balls.
1:56 pm
Ashish Satyam
Rishabh Pant on Rohit Sharma's Absence While Leaving for England vs India Test Series [WATCH]

‘Garden Ki Toh Yaad Ayegi’: Hilarious Response from Rishabh Pant on Rohit Sharma’s Absence While Leaving for England vs India Test Series [WATCH] 

India's five-match Test series in England will kick off on June 20.
12:39 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.