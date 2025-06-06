Former World Cup Winner Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket

Piyush Chawla has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He revealed his decision via a post on his official Instagram account, where he wrote an elaborate message.

Having made his international debut in 2006, Chawla represented India in three Tests, 25 ODIs, and seven T20Is. His last outing for India came in 2012.

He took seven Test wickets, 32 ODI wickets, and four T20I wickets. Chawla also played for four IPL franchises, including Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Mumbai Indians (MI).

More to follow…