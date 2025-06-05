'If I Was At The Auction...' - Vijay Mallya Says He Would Have Bought THIS Player For RCB At The IPL 2025 Auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) scripted a new chapter in history on June 3 when they broke a jinx of 18 years and won their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) title.

One of the key reasons behind the franchise’s success was an extremely balanced team, where each player stepped up in some way or the other. It also reflected in the stats as RCB had nine different players winning player of the match awards (POTM) throughout the season.

However, RCB founder Vijay Mallya revealed that there is one player he would have liked to sign had he been present at the auction.

In an interaction with Cricbuzz, Mallya said, “In my honest opinion, if I was sitting there at the auction table and making decisions, I probably would have gone for KL Rahul. And that is not just because he is a very fine player, but you know, he is a Bangalore boy.”

While Rahul was eventually picked up by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for INR 14 crores, his ‘this is my ground’ celebration after defeating RCB at the Chinnaswamy serves as a testament to his connection and passion for the city.

KL Rahul was heavily linked with RCB before IPL 2025 auction

Notably, KL Rahul was one of the big names available at the IPL 2025 auction after the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) released him following a fallout with team owner Sanjiv Goenka.

He was linked with RCB too and they bid for him till INR 10.5 crores before backing out due to money constraints.

Rahul had a good show in the IPL 2025 playing for DC where he finished as the side’s highest scorer with 539 runs in 13 games, including one century and three fifties.

