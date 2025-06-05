News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
'If I Was At The Auction...' - Vijay Mallya Says He Would Have Bought THIS Player For RCB At The IPL 2025 Auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘If I Was At The Auction…’ – Vijay Mallya Says He Would Have Bought THIS Player For RCB At The IPL 2025 Auction

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 5, 2025 - 2 min read
'If I Was At The Auction...' - Vijay Mallya Says He Would Have Bought THIS Player For RCB At The IPL 2025 Auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) scripted a new chapter in history on June 3 when they broke a jinx of 18 years and won their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) title.

One of the key reasons behind the franchise’s success was an extremely balanced team, where each player stepped up in some way or the other. It also reflected in the stats as RCB had nine different players winning player of the match awards (POTM) throughout the season.

However, RCB founder Vijay Mallya revealed that there is one player he would have liked to sign had he been present at the auction.

In an interaction with Cricbuzz, Mallya said, “In my honest opinion, if I was sitting there at the auction table and making decisions, I probably would have gone for KL Rahul. And that is not just because he is a very fine player, but you know, he is a Bangalore boy.”

While Rahul was eventually picked up by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for INR 14 crores, his ‘this is my ground’ celebration after defeating RCB at the Chinnaswamy serves as a testament to his connection and passion for the city.

ALSO READ:

KL Rahul was heavily linked with RCB before IPL 2025 auction

Notably, KL Rahul was one of the big names available at the IPL 2025 auction after the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) released him following a fallout with team owner Sanjiv Goenka.

He was linked with RCB too and they bid for him till INR 10.5 crores before backing out due to money constraints.

Rahul had a good show in the IPL 2025 playing for DC where he finished as the side’s highest scorer with 539 runs in 13 games, including one century and three fifties.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KL Rahul
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Vijay Mallya
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Yuzvendra Chahal Played with Three Fractures in IPL 2025

Shocking Update Surfaces That PBKS Star Played with Three Fractures in IPL 2025

He picked up a wicket in the Final against RCB.
11:16 pm
Disha Asrani
Durban’s Super Giants Secure IPL Trio From Gujarat Titans, KKR and CSK for SA20 2026 Season

Durban’s Super Giants Secure IPL Trio From Gujarat Titans, KKR and CSK for SA20 2026 Season

10:45 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Unseen Footage From IPL 2025 Final Shows Mayank Agarwal Empty An Ice Box On Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya [WATCH]

Unseen Footage From IPL 2025 Final Shows Mayank Agarwal Empty An Ice Box On Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya [WATCH]

RCB won their maiden IPL trophy this season.
9:22 pm
Sreejita Sen
Rajasthan Royals Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Wants to Play Final Next Season After His Team's Subpar IPL 2025

‘I Will Work 2x Harder’: Rajasthan Royals Prodigy Wants to Play Final Next Season After His Team’s Subpar IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals finished the IPL 2025 in ninth place.
9:07 pm
Sreejita Sen
Gautam Gambhir on RCB Victory parade and stampede after winning IPL 2025

You Cannot Lose 11 People: Gautam Gambhir Slams Victory Parade in Bengaluru After RCB Wins IPL 2025

He spoke during India's pre-season press-conference ahead of the England Test tour.
8:26 pm
Disha Asrani
ipl 2025 captains photoshoot shreyas iyer

Rating The Best Captains of IPL 2025: RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar in 2nd Position, Find Out Who Tops The List

Here are the best and worst captains of IPL 2025
6:41 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.