Rajasthan Royals Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Wants to Play Final Next Season After His Team's Subpar IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘I Will Work 2x Harder’: Rajasthan Royals Prodigy Wants to Play Final Next Season After His Team’s Subpar IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 5, 2025 - 3 min read

Rajasthan Royals finished the IPL 2025 in ninth place.

Rajasthan Royals Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Wants to Play Final Next Season After His Team's Subpar IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi has enjoyed an excellent debut season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He has acknowledged the huge opportunity and learnings that he took from this grand domestic stage of cricket this season.

“Playing in the IPL is a dream for everyone. This was my first season and I have gained so many qualities from my first season here. I will work on my shortcomings and will look to do better for the team next year,” he said.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi on His Debut IPL Season

The 14-year-old from Bihar has emphasised the values from his debut IPL season. He is eager to put in double effort than earlier to power his franchise RR into the Final of IPL 2026. Notably, he was adjudged with the “Super Striker” award in the IPL 2025 for his astonishing strike rate of 206.55 this season.

“The learning I have taken is that I have to do more of what I have done this season, and will have to double it up so that my team plays in the final next season. So I will focus on how much I can contribute towards that in the next season,” he stated to the IPL.

ALSO READ: 

He also opened up on India Under-19’s upcoming tour of England. The RR prodigy revealed that he will be travelling to England for the first time and is excited to play in the new conditions. He also mentioned fellow Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Ayush Mhatre’s appointment as the skipper on this tour and is hopeful to win the series titles there.

“The tournament is new, everything is new. I am going to the UK for the first time. So it will be a new experience about how the game operates there. Our captain is Ayush Mhatre who has also played this season for CSK. The preparation has been very well. So it is going to be a good experience playing in England and will try to bring the trophy from there,” he added.

Suryavanshi in IPL 2025

The 14-year-old made the headlines after his stunning debut in the IPL 2025. He became the youngest player to play in the IPL so far and amassed a six on the first delivery that he faced off Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

The prodigy followed it up with a whirlwind match-winning century (101 runs off 38 deliveries) against the Gujarat Titans. He took only 35 balls and became the fastest Indian batter to score a hundred. After replacing an injured Sanju Samson in the playing XI, he put up 252 runs in just seven matches including 18 fours and 24 over-boundaries in this season.

