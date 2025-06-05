News
Gujarat Titans (GT) lost to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Eliminator.
indian-premier-league-ipl

4 Auction Targets for Gujarat Titans (GT) Next Year To Fill Team Gaps After IPL 2025 Exit

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: June 5, 2025 - 4 min read

GT finished third in IPL 2025 league stage before losing the Eliminator.

Gujarat Titans (GT) lost to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Eliminator.

The 2022 champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), had a great run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 until the end stages. The Shubman Gill-led side looked in prime position to secure a top-two finish to earn two chances to reach the IPL 2025 final. But they lost the last two group fixtures to end up third. 

The Titans, playing without Jos Buttler, then lost to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator to crash out of the tournament. The pair of head coach Ashish Nehra and captain Gill made some interesting decisions throughout the season – some good, some bad. GT will have some serious questions to deal with following this season. Here we take a look at four key areas Gujarat Titans will need to address in the next IPL auction.

Gujarat Titans in Desperate Need of Quality Overseas Pacers 

Gujarat Titans were fortunate to have the best version of Prasidh Krishna throughout the IPL 20025. However, their overseas pacers were a non-factor in the tournament. Their star signing, Kagiso Rabada, missed most of the season due to his suspension for drug usage.

Rabada played four games, picking up two wickets at an economy of 11.50. The backup pacer Gerald Coetzee also had two scalps in four games at 10.91 rpo. GT would like to have better overseas pace bowling resources in their squad. The likes of Richard Gleeson, Mustafizur Rahman, Lance Morris, and Blessing Muzarabani will be in the market in the next auction. 

ALSO READ: 

Strengthen the Shaky Lower Middle Order 

Gujarat Titans adopted a top-heavy template in IPL 2025, where Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler batted with a slightly restrained mindset. They had to do it because of the lack of quality batters in the middle order. 

They had Sherfane Rutherford, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, but could not trust them to bat long. Washington Sundar played a couple of excellent knocks but wasn’t a regular feature in the playing XI. 

One of the high-priority agendas for GT in the next auction will be to sign better middle-order batters. David Miller, who played for them for three editions, could be in the auction, along with Shimron Hetmyer, Mitch Owen, and Michael Bracewell. 

Replace Rahul Tewatia 

Rahul Tewatia has had his moments, and he has played a key role down the order for the Gujarat Titans in the past. But his game seems to have regressed to a point where the management does not trust him to bat before the final four overs. 

In IPL 2025, Tewatia played only 59 deliveries, in which he averaged 12.37 runs per dismissal and struck at 167. These aren’t numbers you expect from your designated finisher. The Titans must find another finisher, whether Indian or overseas. 

Gujarat Titans Need to Add Wrist Spin Options

Rashid Khan has dominated batters for the majority of the last eight years in the IPL. But in the last couple of years, he has been a shadow of the bowler he once was. In the last two IPL editions, Rashid has managed to pick just 19 wickets in 27 innings at an economy of 8.91. 

He has neither been taking wickets nor been able to control the run flow. His form has been a massive headache for the Gujarat Titans. To address this, GT should look to get a couple of wrist spin options in the next IPL auction. 

