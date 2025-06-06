News
news

Return of Champions League T20? ECB Explores Options To Bring the Overhauled World Club Championship

Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 6, 2025 - 3 min read

This is a revamped version of the now-defunct Champions League T20 (CLT20), which ran from 2009 to 2014.

As the popularity of T20 leagues continues to grow, the England Cricket Board (ECB) is looking to introduce the World Club Championship. This is a revamped version of the now-defunct Champions League T20 (CLT20), which ran from 2009 to 2014.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the idea and planning are still in early stages, but the ECB is interested in relaunching something similar to CLT20. CLT20 was run by the BCCI, Cricket Australia, and Cricket South Africa, while England’s team participated only for the first four editions due to a clash with the County Championship.

“That is on the cards. Without doubt, at some point, there will be a World Club Championship for both men and women. That’s the next logical step,” exclaimed Richard Gould, ECB chief executive.

If the tournament occurs, England will be represented by the winners of The Hundred, not the T20 Blast. The Hundred is England’s latest franchise competition, and while it differs from the T20 format, more English and local players participate in this compared to the T20 Blast.

Champions League T20 was discontinued due to a limited public following

When the Champions League T20 began in 2009, it generated ample interest and earned a lucrative broadcast deal. Unfortunately, the hype didn’t last long, and the tournament had to be discontinued due to a limited public following.

ALSO READ:

However, more nations have launched their own T20 leagues, which will definitely make the World Club Championship more competitive and popular. This includes The Hundred from England, SA20 from South Africa, International League T20 (ILT20) from the UAE, and Major League Cricket (MLC) from the United States.

Guyana already launched a Global Super League last year, which has five teams from various T20 leagues. Barring Rangpur Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors, this edition of the tournament will have champions from the Big Bash League, Super Smash, and the ILT20.

The biggest issue will be finding a suitable window for the competition in a packed cricket calendar, where T20 leagues run throughout the year. With more and more such tournaments, the room for something like the World Club Championship will be arduous to find, even if all cricket boards show interest.

