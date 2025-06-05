Durban’s Super Giants Secure IPL Trio From Gujarat Titans, KKR and CSK for SA20 2026 Season

The Durban’s Super Giants (DSG), sister franchise of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), have decided to bolster their squad for the next SA20 2026 season by the addition of a heavyweight IPL trio.

DSG, who are yet to win the SA20 title, signed Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star all-rounder Sunil Narine and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spin sensation Noor Ahmad.

Notably, Noor was a part of the franchise previously and was their highest wicket-taker last season while Buttler will be making a move from the Paarl Royals. For Narine, however, this will be his first stint in the SA20 league.

Narine, who usually plays in the ILT20 for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders couldn’t play SA20 so far due to clash of windows but with both leagues set to get near-separate windows in the upcoming season, the former West Indies cricketer can ply his trade across both leagues.

The ILT20 is set to begin on December 2, with the final scheduled to take place on January 4 while the SA20 2026 will get underway on December 26 and will run until January 26, 2026.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape buy Mumbai Indians talent

In other news, Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) have secured the services of Mumbai Indians (MI) talent Allah Ghazanfar. For the unversed, the Aghan spinner was initially part of the MI squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season but had to pull out because of an injury. He has also represented MI Emirates in the ILT20.

Meanwhile, in the SA20, MI Cape Town are the current champions, while SEC are the most successful side with two titles.

