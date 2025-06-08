England Face Top 3 Conundrum Ahead of India Test Series: Will Jacob Bethell Play? Should Ollie Pope Be Dropped?

Pope, the incumbent number three, hit 171 against Zimbabwe.

England are set to take on India in a much awaited five-match Test series, starting June 20 at Headingley. They have announced the squad for the first Test with a stacked batting unit and quality pace bowling options. However, they do have some questions heading into the series.

The biggest question in front of them will be the number three spot. England have picked Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, and Jacob Bethell for their top order. While Duckett has his spot locked in, the other three are vying for the remaining two positions.

Now whatever the team management decides, they have to stick with it for at least a couple of games. Safe to say, it’s a decision that could play a huge role in the outcome of the series.

Should Ollie Pope Be Dropped from England Playing XI?

Ahead of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, captain Ben Stokes had hinted at Jacob Bethell taking the number three spot. A role he did exceptionally on the tour of New Zealand earlier this year. But both Crawley and Pope registering hundreds versus Zimbabwe might have affected that.

ALSO READ:

As per the latest reports, the England management seems to be leaning towards backing Pope at three, with Bethell on the sidelines. Excluding Bethell would not be an optimum strategy but backing Pope in the XI is the right call as he has been pretty decent in this role. Since 2011, only Joe Root and Gary Ballance have scored at least 1,000 runs at number three for England at a better average than Pope’s 43.06.

In the past 12 months, Pope has averaged 40.47 at a strike rate of 75.55. He has hit three centuries and four centuries in this period. So dropping him would be a bit unfair, which begs the following question.

How Can England Fit in Jacob Bethell?

The 21-year-old Bethell is one of the highly rated youngsters in world cricket. A batting style that resembles his Test skipper Ben Stokes, a solid technique, and a calm head on his shoulder, Bethell is a complete package as a batter. It isn’t a surprise he has already become a key part of the white-ball set-up.

The youngster made his Test debut on the tour of New Zealand, and sparkled with his remarkable talent. He made 260 runs across six innings at a strike rate of 75, with three half centuries. Despite those returns, he might have to wait for his turn in the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy.

Most of the spots in the England playing XI are locked but they can still accommodate him in the top order. While Pope has done a good job in the top order, the same can not be said about Crawley. The opening batter did hit a fine 124 against Zimbabwe recently but even including that, he averages below 26 in the last 10 Test matches.

Leaving out Crawley for someone of Bethell’s calibre should be a straightforward call. They can move Pope to open the innings, and slot in Bethell at number three. It’s the call England should make sooner if they want to win the upcoming series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.