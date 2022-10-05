IND v SA: India predicted XI in the absence of big stars for South Africa ODIs

Shikhar Dhawan is likely to lead the side, as he had done in the West Indies earlier this year.

The three-match T20I series between India and South Africa, beginning Wednesday, September 28, in Thiruvananthapuram, will be followed by as many ODIs on October 6, 9 and 11 respectively. With the T20 World Cup 2022 not too far away from its start, India’s squad for the ODI series will likely not feature any of their players to participate at the marquee event, including the ones named as travelling reserves.

Shikhar Dhawan is expected to lead the side, as was the case in the three-match ODI series in the West Indies earlier this season. Sanju Samson, who recently led India A to a 3-0 clean-sweep in one-dayers against New Zealand A, could be named his deputy.

Top-order

Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer

Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill would be the definite starters in the XI. The former is expected to lead the side and would be keen to get himself into the groove with an eye on the ODI World Cup at home next year. Gill meanwhile, has had an outstanding season: he was a key member in Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2022 winning campaign and followed that up with Player of the Series performances against the West Indies and Zimbabwe respectively, before registering a hundred for Glamorgan at the ongoing County Championship in England recently.

Prithvi Shaw was expected to return, but wasn't picked in the squad with the T20 World Cup reserve players finding a place. Shaw has been in fine form across formats this year, and recently struck a fluent 77 off 48 in the second India A vs New Zealand A one-dayer in Chennai. The Dhawan-Shaw pair, having succeeded at the IPL for the Delhi Capitals previously, could have offered assurance at the top, but it isn't to be now with Gill-Dhawan set to resume at the top.

Middle-order

Ishan Kishan, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson

Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson were notable exclusions from India’s T20 World Cup squad, with the latter’s snub especially being a major subject of debate. Samson, despite having just played 23 internationals in a career that started back in 2015, is a much sought after cricketer among fans, and is likely to be named Dhawan’s deputy. He registered scores of 29*, 37 and 54 against New Zealand A recently.

Kishan would be keen to reinstate his place in India’s white-ball setup, having managed 144 at 28.8 from five ODIs till date, including a second fifty in his most recent outing against Zimbabwe.

The major inclusion though could be that of Rajat Patidar, who certainly deserves a spot following his brilliance for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL, in Madhya Pradesh’s title winning Ranji Trophy campaign and various other domestic competitions. He was India’s highest run-scorer in the unofficial Tests against New Zealand recently, with 319 runs at 106.33 with a highest of 176, before returning 45* and 20 in the two one-dayers he played in.

All-rounders

Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur, having bagged 4/32 in the series opener against New Zealand A, recently expressed his desire to be back across formats for India, and is a certain starter in the ODIs against South Africa. While being a genuine wicket-taker, Shardul is capable of turning it on with the bat too, as he showed in India’s historic Test wins at The Gabba and The Oval last year, and in ODIs whenever the opportunity presented itself.

Shahbaz Ahmed, the left-arm spin bowling all-rounder too, makes the cut, having been called up for the T20is against the Proteas recently. Shahbaz rose to prominence following his exploits for the RCB in the IPL, and has been impactful in other domestic competitions as well.

Pace-attack

Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar

India’s pace attack will be led by Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar, both of whom have gained great experience for the team in recent years. Prasidh Krishna, who relies on pace and extra bounce off the surface, has bagged 19 wickets 22.31 in ODIs this year, but is still under injury cloud.

Siraj, known for his seam and swing, has bagged 13 at 25.23 in the period and is in contention to replace Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad. Chahar too could be a replacement, and will use this series to impress the selectors.

Spinners

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav, one of the only six bowlers in ODI history to have bagged two or more hat-tricks, has had a pleasant return to the game off late following an extended injury break. The left-arm wrist-spinner returned 1/22 from nine overs in the first one-dayer against New Zealand A, and followed that with a hat-trick during his 4/51, before closing the series out with 2/29 in a six-over spell.

He will be India’s lead-spinner in the squad, with Shahbaz being the secondary as an all-rounder in the XI. Rahul Chahar too, could be in line for a spot depending on the playing conditions.

India’s predicted starting XI for their three-match ODI series against South Africa

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj