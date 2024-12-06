Meet Ayush Mhatre: Mumbai Teenager Making Waves in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024

He is fast becoming a name to watch out for.

17-year-old Ayush Mhatre has been making waves of late, from attending IPL trials to wreaking havoc in the ongoing U19 Asia Cup 2024. The Mumbai teenager is one of the promising talents coming up and is fast becoming a name to watch out for.

Mhatre is currently the leading run-scorer of the Indian side in the U19 Asia Cup 2024, amassing 175 runs in 4 games at an impressive average of 58.33 while maintaining an attacking strike rate of 143.33.

The dynamic right-hander stole the limelight when he played a match-winning knock of 54 off 29 balls against Japan in a U-19 Asia Cup group stage match. In the final group match, Mhatre slammed an unbeaten 67* against UAE to help India seal a win by 10 wickets and qualify for the semi-finals of the continental tournament.

ALSO READ: 4 Sixes in 10 Balls: Latest IPL 2025 Sensation Lights Up U19 Asia Cup , Propels India to a 10-Wicket Win [WATCH]

Mhatre, who also bowls right arm off break then showcased his utility in the semis against Sri Lanka, picking up two wickets with the ball and then scoring a steady 34 (28) to secure India’s berth in the summit clash.

Ayush Mhatre gave trials for IPL 2025

For the unversed, the talented young Mumbai cricketer also attempted the IPL 2025 pre-auction trials. The young batter got a golden opportunity when he was invited by CSK for a trial session. Showcasing his batting skills and technique, Mhatre managed to impress none other than the iconic MS Dhoni and the CSK scouting team.

However, during the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, much to his disappointment, there was an unexpected outcome. Despite his promising performance, CSK decided not to place a bid for him as Mhatre went unsold.

Ayush Mhatre has witnessed a sharp climb in a limited time

Ayush Mhatre’s journey to recognition has been remarkable. He made his mark during the 2023-24 domestic season when he was selected for Mumbai’s Under-23 squad in the prestigious CK Nayudu Trophy.

Since then, his consistent displays have continued to attract attention. Alongside excelling in age-group cricket, Mhatre earned a spot in the MCA’s Under-19 Team of the Year.

What truly set Mhatre apart is his steady and consistent performances, which secured him a place in Mumbai’s squad for the Irani Trophy as well. Although the path to the national stage remains challenging, his growing success in first-class cricket indicates promising progress.

Ayush Mhatre & Musheer Khan could well be the next big thing from the School of Mumbai cricket.



Ayush & Musheer are just 17 & 19 years old respectively, and have already made a mark in domestic cricket.



India is so lucky to have Mumbai. 🩵🙏 pic.twitter.com/pewyZbu2YM — Ayush (@abasu0819) October 20, 2024

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.