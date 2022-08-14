Who is Rohan Patil, the 20-year-old star taking the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 by storm?

Young Gulbarga Mystics player Rohan Patil has been a stand-out performer at the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Rohan Patil became the first player to record a century in the Maharaja Trophy organised by KSCA in Mysore and Bangalore.

Early days into the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament, one name reverberating around Karnataka cricket is that of young Gulbarga Mystics batter Rohan Patil.

The 20-year-old player is standing at third in the runs chart for the competition after three innings, having smashed 201 runs at a jaw-dropping strike-rate of 187.85.

The left-hand batter's run-tally includes 21 fours and 9 sixes as he has showcased his powerhitting game against the best of Karnataka's bowlers in the KCSA T20.

Rohan Patil caught everyone's attention with a scintillating hundred in Mystics' league-stage encounter against the Mysuru Warriors.

Who is Rohan Patil?

The knock against the Warriors brought the spotlight on Patil, who hammered the opposition for an unbeaten 112 off just 47 deliveries. It was the first hundred made at the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 this year.

The youngster's innings featured 11 fours and 7 sixes as he pulverised the Mysore side in the second half of the game and helped Mystics record a comfortable nine-wicket victory on Thursday (August 11).

Chasing 161 in a rain-adjusted 19-over game, the Mystics reached home inside 15 overs thanks to Rohan Patil.

The player backed his match-winning ton with another brilliant effort in a win for the Mystics on the very next day when he turned out against the Hubli Tigers.

Walking into another tricky run-chase, the opening batter hit 61 not out from 40 deliveries, including 5 fours and 2 sixes. The player showed his ton against Mystics wasn't a one-off and that he is capable of consistently blazing his willow in the shortest format.

The innings against the Tigers displayed Patil's range as he batted relatively sedately during the run-chase after having destroyed the Warriors to all parts in the knock before. While the century brought Patil into the limelight, his fifty highlighted the player's potential and promise.

This, despite having walked into the Maharaja Trophy with no prior experience of playing at the senior domestic level for Karnataka. Rohan Patil didn't even play any junior cricket for his state before finding an opportunity of a lifetime with Gulbarga Mystics.