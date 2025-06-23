Where Does India’s Test Pace Attack Rank With and Without Jasprit Bumrah

We compare India’s pace attack with and without Bumrah with other Test teams.

Jasprit Bumrah has single-handedly raised the quality of the Indian attack, especially in Tests. The difference between him and other bowlers was always palpable, but it has reached a whole new height lately. He was miles ahead of everyone else in Australia and has continued in England.

He had little to no support in the first innings in Headingley, but the talismanic pacer kept his end tight and bowled better than anyone else. Eventually, after all drop catches and no-balls, Bumrah registered another five-wicket haul. Most teams are dependent on one bowler to do the heavy lifting, but India have gone a step further, especially in Mohammed Shami’s absence.

We compare India’s pace attack with and without Bumrah with other Test teams to get an idea of what the team’s position will be once he rests or doesn’t play for any other reason.

Australia: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Australia have the most competent pace attack in Test cricket, and they have the best bowling unit in world cricket. Even if one of them is unavailable, they have Scott Boland, who provides the same quality. Josh Hazlewood has often been injured lately, but Boland has never let Australia feel his absence.

That means the Aussies are not heavily dependent on one bowler to do the heavy lifting. They have as many as three bowlers who step up on various occasions and do the job. Another thing is their ability to adapt, for they can adjust to conditions anywhere.

India without Bumrah: Below Australia

India with Bumrah: Below Australia

South Africa: Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi

South Africa are also heavily reliant on Kagiso Rabada. While there are other quality options, injuries have derailed their progress as a pace unit. However, they are still better than India, who are more dependent on Bumrah.

The likes of Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi have performed well in patches and stepped up more in this format. This was also visible in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final. Currently, they might be better than India, even with Bumrah.

India without Bumrah: Below South Africa

India with Bumrah: Below South Africa

New Zealand: Matt Henry, William O’Rourke, Kyle Jamieson

Tim Southee’s retirement has reduced the quality of New Zealand’s pace attack significantly. However, Matt Henry has stepped up in recent years and established himself as one of the premium speedsters in Test cricket. Kyle Jamieson has been plagued with injuries but has returned to competitive cricket.

For instance, new faces like William O’Rourke have shown good skill sets and unique attributes. So, quality-wise, they are not too behind either. The only thing is that New Zealand are heavily reliant on Henry as of now.

India without Bumrah: Below New Zealand

India with Bumrah: Above New Zealand

West Indies: Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph

The recent rise of Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales has massively bolstered the West Indies’ pace stocks. That has also meant that they have swiftly moved on from Kemar Roach. He was the leader of the pace attack for several years, but trends have changed.

Joseph has had a fabulous start to his Test career, while Jayden Seales has shown good skills. What’s more important is that Seales has nice control and can bowl immaculate lines and lengths, which is required in this format. Given their skills, the West Indies will only grow as a pace attack in the coming years.

India without Bumrah: Below West Indies

India with Bumrah: Above West Indies

England: Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson

England might be more plagued with injuries than any other team. Most of their premium Test pacers are on the sidelines due to injury. This list includes Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, and Olly Stone.

Even when they are all fit, it’s hard to see them oozing enough quality, especially after James Anderson’s retirement. Chris Woakes is heavily conditions-based, while Mark Wood has been shaky in the longest format. Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, and Olly Stone are not as experienced in this format and should require more time to develop.

India without Bumrah: Above England

India with Bumrah: Above England

Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad

On paper, Pakistan have big names, like always. However, their recent performances have been abysmal. Moreover, the likes of Shaheen Afridi have been dropped lately.

So, their pace attack is not as world-class as it used to be. The recent dip in Shaheen’s form and Naseem’s injury have not helped either. Pakistan might be more concerned about their pace stocks than India.

India without Bumrah: Above Pakistan

India with Bumrah: Above Pakistan

Bangladesh: Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh’s pace stocks have risen in the last couple of years. The likes of Nahid Rana, an express pacer, and Hasan Mahmud, a skilled operator, have taken giant steps. However, Taskin Ahmed has struggled with fitness at the same time.

Still, when all options are available, Bangladesh have solid options now in the longest format. They might still need to develop, but the signs are encouraging. Other options have also shown promise, and the future looks bright, even if they look weak in this area at the moment.

India without Bumrah: Above Bangladesh

India with Bumrah: Above Bangladesh

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando

Sri Lanka have been struggling with pace bowling options. While they have a few quality options, consistent performances have been missing from almost all of them. Then, injuries haven’t helped them either.

Lahiru Kumara remains on the sidelines often, while Rajitha has been hot and cold. Even other options are not as consistent. This has been one of the reasons behind their recent failures.

India without Bumrah: Above Sri Lanka

India with Bumrah: Above Sri Lanka

Final Test Pace Attack Ranking

*Only top 9 Test nations considered

India With Bumrah

Australia South Africa India New Zealand West Indies England Pakistan Bangladesh Sri Lanka

India Without Bumrah

Australia South Africa New Zealand West Indies India England Pakistan Bangladesh Sri Lanka

