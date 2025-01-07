Yashasvi Jaiswal Deserves Champions Trophy Spot, But Not at Shubman Gill’s Expense

Yashasvi Jaiswal embarked on his maiden tour of Australia with a point to prove. Already celebrated as a box-office sensation in T20Is and a promising Test cricketer, the young batter still faced lingering doubts about his ability to thrive in demanding conditions. The tour Down Under offered him the perfect proving ground and he delivered in style.

At just 23, Jaiswal emerged as India’s leading run-scorer in the series. While the journey wasn’t without its challenges, his commanding 161 in Perth and two crucial innings of 82 and 84 at the MCG stood out. These knocks showed his readiness to dig deep and succeed in one of cricket’s toughest environments — the hallmark of a great player in the making.

Considering his success, it seems the right time now to transition Jaiswal into ODIs. However, the selectors face a significant dilemma—should they disturb a settled batting lineup ahead of a marquee tournament like the Champions Trophy?

India’s top five in ODIs—Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul—played a key role in the team’s success during the 2023 World Cup. This batting unit proved its mettle, delivering consistently in crunch moments. Naturally, questions arise about whether there’s any need to fix something that isn’t broken.

However, the potential inclusion of Jaiswal presents an opportunity to make an already strong lineup even stronger. While the 2023 ODI World Cup may have been too early for Jaiswal, given his limited exposure to international cricket at the time, the scenario has changed drastically since then.

Why Jaiswal Is Ready for ODIs

When the 2023 World Cup began, Jaiswal had only played eight T20Is and two Test matches. It might not have been the right time to transition him into the ODI setup back then but he has added 15 more T20Is and 17 Tests to his career, scoring four centuries and 13 fifties more across these formats, since the ODI World Cup.

He is more experienced now and has already played against the toughest opponents and in some of the toughest conditions.

It is now high time that India integrated Jaiswal into the ODI setup. But this raises a critical question: who should make way for him in the current top five?

Shubman Gill is an Unjust Target

Surprisingly, a section of fans believes that Shubman Gill should be dropped to accommodate Jaiswal. A glance at the comments on my post below on social media platform X (formerly twitter) shows so many people criticizing Gill’s place in the team. Their frustration probably stems from Gill’s failures in Tests, as he averages only 25.63 in his last 11 innings, with only one fifty-plus score.

I find it so funny that Yashasvi Jaiswal still can't find a place in the ODI squad. How do you leave out such a player who is born to dominate that format! I know he will be there eventually once Rohit and Virat make way, but he deserves to be in the squad right now. — Prasenjiit Dey (@CricPrasen) January 5, 2025

This sentiment is shocking as this shows their recency bias and a terrible case of mixing formats. Gill has an extraordinary record in ODIs. In just 44 matches, he has scored 2,328 runs at an average of 58.20 and a strike rate of 101.74. His tally includes six centuries (one of which is a double century) and 13 fifties—an exemplary record by any standard. Dropping a player with such numbers defies logic and reeks of baseless criticism.

Jaiswal undoubtedly deserves a place in the ODI team, but not at Gill’s expense. So, if not Gill, then who?

Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli?

Some might argue for replacing Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, but this suggestion doesn’t hold water. It’s true that both Rohit and Kohli struggled in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit seemed out of sorts against both new ball and old ball, while Kohli repeatedly fell victim to deliveries outside the off-stump.

However, it’s essential to separate performances across formats. Conditions in this format will be much more batting friendly than red-ball cricket. In ODIs, Rohit has been in sublime form, averaging 53.85 with a strike rate of 128.88 since the 2023 World Cup. His last ODI series, against Sri Lanka, saw him score two half-centuries in three matches.

Similarly, while Kohli had a modest series against Sri Lanka, scoring 24, 20, and 14 in the three matches, his overall form in ODIs remains impeccable. He still averages 74.81 since the 2023 World Cup, where he was among the top performers. Both players bring invaluable experience to the table—something India cannot afford to lose in a high-stakes tournament like the Champions Trophy.

The Harsh Call: Shreyas Iyer

If Jaiswal is to be included in the batting lineup as an opener, the only realistic option is to replace Shreyas Iyer and shift Gill and Kohli a slot down from their current positions. This may sound harsh, given Iyer’s stellar performances in the 2023 World Cup (530 runs at 66.25 per innings), but team dynamics take precedence over individual contributions.

There are multiple reasons why Jaiswal deserves a spot ahead of Iyer. First, Jaiswal brings the much-needed left-handed batting option in India’s top five—an element the team has been missing for a long time. This adds variety to the lineup, making it less predictable and harder to bowl for opposition bowlers.

Second, Jaiswal’s all-round batting game is better developed than Iyer’s. While Iyer excels against spin, his struggle against high-end pace and hard lengths remains a concern.

His return to the ODI team after the national contract debacle didn’t turn out to be fruitful either, as he returned with scores of 23, 7, and 8 in India’s series loss to Sri Lanka.

That said, Iyer still has a crucial role to play as a backup player and deserves a spot in the squad. The selectors will need to find a way to accommodate both players without compromising the squad’s balance.

Jaiswal’s potential as an ODI batter is further validated by his record in List A cricket. In 32 matches, he has scored 1,511 runs at an average of 53.96, including five centuries, showing that he has the ability to adapt seamlessly to the 50-over format.

What Jaiswal has achieved in T20Is and Tests can easily translate into ODIs. His ability to anchor innings while maintaining an aggressive approach against both pacers and spinners make him an ideal candidate for the format.

Before the Champions Trophy 2025, India has an important ODI series against England. This series presents the perfect opportunity to hand Jaiswal his ODI debut and test how he fits into the lineup.

Ideally, Jaiswal should open with Rohit Sharma, with Gill and Kohli batting at No.3 and No.4, followed by KL Rahul at No.5. The lower-middle order can feature Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja at No.6 and No.7 respectively.

Leaving out a player like Shreyas Iyer, who has been a consistent performer, is undoubtedly a tough decision. However, cricket is a team sport, and selectors must prioritize the team’s best interests while arriving at such decisions. Jaiswal’s inclusion in the ODI lineup is not just a luxury right now, it’s the need of the hour – a necessity to field India’s strongest XI in the Champions Trophy.