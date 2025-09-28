3 India A Players Aiming For National Team Comeback Through Australia A One Day Series 

India have not played an ODI since the Champions Trophy triumph.

The India A men’s team is set to take on Australia A in a three-match One Day series, starting September 30. All three games will take place in Kanpur, with the second and third to be played on October 3 and 5, respectively.

Shreyas Iyer, who recently took a break from red-ball cricket, will be leading the side. The squad also includes a few other top names from Indian cricket. It will be a great opportunity for these players to push their case for selection in the ODI side.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs against Australia from October 19. Ahead of that, the team management will keep a close eye on performances in domestic cricket. Here we take a look at three players who will aim for a comeback through the India A vs Australia A One Day series.

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag has played only one ODI for India in August 2024. He picked up three wickets in that game and scored 15 runs with the bat. He has not been part of the team since then, and this series offers him a great chance to get back in contention.

Parag has an excellent record in List A cricket, having amassed over 1,700 runs at an average of 41 while striking at 102. He has registered five centuries in this format. His ability to score at a quick rate and all-round skill set make him an exciting prospect for India.

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma scored 49 not out in 34 deliveries against Sri Lanka on Friday in the Asia Cup 2025. The left-hand batter has been a regular feature in the T20I side, but he would like to get back into the One Day team.

The Mumbai Indians star has featured in four ODIs, with the last one coming in December 2023. The India A vs Australia A series is a good opportunity for him to grab the selectors’ attention. He will play the last two games following the conclusion of the Asia Cup.

As for his List A record, Tilak has scored over 1,500 runs at an average of 45.52 while striking at 94.73. He has hit five centuries and nine half-centuries in the format.

Ravi Bishnoi

The leg-break bowler Ravi Bishnoi is another player who will be hoping to get back in the good graces of the selectors. He has represented India in only one One Day international back on October 22.

With the rise of Varun Chakravarthy and the presence of Kuldeep Yadav, Bishnoi couldn’t break into the side again. He has played 42 T20Is, with the most recent one in February this year. But he hasn’t had enough opportunities in the fifty-over format. He has a decent record in List A cricket, with 50 wickets from 33 games at an economy of 5.11.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.