Highest Successful Run Chases In First-Class Cricket: Where Does India A’s Chase Of 412 vs Australia A Stand?

With less than a week to go for the senior men’s West Indies Tests, India A pulled off a dream chase against Australia A in Lucknow. Powered by KL Rahul’s unbeaten 176 in the fourth innings, India completed the target of 412 runs. It is the sixth-highest successful run chase in First-Class cricket in the country.

India A Pull Off Sixth-Highest Successful Chase in India

Put to bat first, top scores from Jack Edwards and captain Nathan McSweeney helped Australia A post a mammoth score of 420 in the first innings before Manav Suthar’s 5-fer and Gurnoor Brar’s 3-fer ended the proceedings. The second and third innings saw batting collapses from both sides. India A posted 194, while the visitors also managed a low score of 185.

The fourth innings started on Day 3 as India were staring at the huge target of 412 runs. Narayan Jagadeesan and Devdutt Padikkal’s early wickets were worrisome for the hosts. After being retired hurt on 74 the previous day, the Karnataka batter returned on Friday to finish the job half-done. He was strongly supported by Sai Sudharsan, who also struck a century. Skipper Dhruv Jurel also added a quick 56 off 66.

In the process, the team registered the top score successfully chased down by any of the A sides. The second in the list is Australia A’s chase of 367 against Sri Lanka from 2022.

This is a good boost for the senior team as they face West Indies on October 2 in Ahmedabad. Rahul, Jurel, DDP, Sudharsan, and Jagadeesan are all part of the 15-member squad. Rahul’s position as an opener is fixed, while Jurel will be the designated gloveman. Sudharsan and Jagadeesan are leading the race for the No.3 batter, while the team will take a call between DDP and all-rounder Axar Patel.

India squad for West Indies Tests

Shubman Gill (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, and Narayan Jagadeesan.

List of Top 10 Highest Successful Chases in First-Class Cricket

While India A doesn’t enter the global list, there are several cases with 500+ scores being successfully chased down.

Here is the list of the top 10 highest run chases that turned into a victory in the domestic format. The oldest win dates back to 1896, which is 128 years ago. While the latest is Surrey’s win from a couple of years ago.

The highest successful run chase of 536 was recorded by West Zone in 2010 on the back of a sensational double century by Yusuf Pathan. Glamorgan almost broke the record last year in the County Championship against Gloucestershire while hunting down 593 but had to settle for a tie.

Team Score Opposition Venue Date West Zone 541/7 South Zone Hyderabad February 2, 2010 Central Province 513/9 Southern Province Kandy January 3, 2004 Cambridge University 507/7 Marylebone Cricket Club Lord’s June 25, 1896 South Australia 506/6 Queensland Adelaide February 7, 1992 South Zone 503/4 England A Gurgaon February 21, 2004 Middlesex 502/6 Nottinghamshire Nottingham June 20, 1925 Players 502/8 Gentlemen Lord’s July 16, 1900 Surrey 501/5 Kent Canterbury June 11, 2023 South African Universities 500/7 Western Province Stellenbosch December 5, 1978 Wellington 475/4 Canterbury Christchurch February 14, 1995

